Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 3

Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1

Fulham 1, Luton Town 0

Man United 1, Brighton 3

Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1

West Ham 1, Man City 3

Newcastle 1, Brentford 0

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0

Everton 0, Arsenal 1

Monday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Friday's Matches

Hull 1, Coventry 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Saturday's Matches

Preston 2, Plymouth 1

QPR 1, Sunderland 3

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Ipswich 1

Watford 2, Birmingham 0

Blackburn 2, Middlesbrough 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Norwich 1, Stoke 0

Cardiff 2, Swansea 0

Sunday's Match

Millwall 0, Leeds 3

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Stoke vs. Hull, 7 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 2

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 2, Carlisle 2

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 2, Burton Albion 0

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Exeter 1, Cheltenham 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Oxford United 3

Lincoln 1, Carlisle 1

Peterborough 1, Leyton Orient 1

Port Vale 1, Northampton 0

Reading 2, Bolton 1

Shrewsbury 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Stevenage 1, Charlton 1

Wigan 2, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 2, Blackpool 0

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Bradford 1, Grimsby Town 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 2

Accrington Stanley 0, Mansfield Town 3

Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester 2, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Forest Green 1, Crewe 4

Gillingham 1, Harrogate Town 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Notts County 1

Salford 1, Walsall 2

Swindon 5, Sutton United 3

Wrexham 2, Doncaster 1

Friday's Match

Salford 0, Notts County 2

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 2, Crewe 2

Accrington Stanley 4, Sutton United 1

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 1, Mansfield Town 1

Crawley Town 3, Tranmere 2

Forest Green 1, Doncaster 2

Gillingham 2, Morecambe 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Stockport County 2

Swindon 2, Walsall 0

Wrexham 3, Grimsby Town 0

Newport County 1, Barrow 1

Saturday's Matches

Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Halifax Town 1, Southend 1

AFC Fylde 0, Aldershot 2

Barnet 3, Altrincham 0

Bromley 4, Maidenhead United 1

Chesterfield 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Eastleigh 0, Gateshead FC 6

Kidderminster Harriers FC 1, Rochdale 1

Oldham 0, Dorking Wanderers 0

Oxford City 5, Hartlepool 2

Wealdstone 2, Ebbsfleet United FC 1

Woking 1, Solihull Moors 1

York City FC 2, Boreham Wood 2

Saturday's Matches

AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 2

Aldershot 1, Gateshead FC 1

Bromley 3, Oldham 0

Ebbsfleet United FC 0, Chesterfield 1

Halifax Town 0, Dorking Wanderers 1

Hartlepool 0, Woking 2

Maidenhead United 0, Boreham Wood 1

Oxford City 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Rochdale 4, Barnet 2

Wealdstone 0, Altrincham 0

York City FC 3, Southend 0

Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Solihull Moors 1

Tuesday's Matches

Barnet vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Oxford City, 2:45 p.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.

Solihull Moors vs. AFC Fylde, 2:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 2:45 p.m.

Altrincham vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Woking vs. York City FC, 7:30 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Fylde vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.

Aldershot vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford City vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.

York City FC vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Chesterfield, 3 p.m.

