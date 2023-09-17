LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 1, Liverpool 3
Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Fulham 1, Luton Town 0
Man United 1, Brighton 3
Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1
West Ham 1, Man City 3
Newcastle 1, Brentford 0
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
Everton 0, Arsenal 1
Monday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Brighton vs. Bournemouth, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Friday's Matches
Hull 1, Coventry 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 4
Saturday's Matches
Preston 2, Plymouth 1
QPR 1, Sunderland 3
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Ipswich 1
Watford 2, Birmingham 0
Blackburn 2, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Norwich 1, Stoke 0
Cardiff 2, Swansea 0
Sunday's Match
Millwall 0, Leeds 3
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Birmingham vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Stoke vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 2
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 2
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Burton Albion 0
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Exeter 1, Cheltenham 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Oxford United 3
Lincoln 1, Carlisle 1
Peterborough 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 1, Northampton 0
Reading 2, Bolton 1
Shrewsbury 0, Bristol Rovers 2
Stevenage 1, Charlton 1
Wigan 2, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 2, Blackpool 0
Tuesday's Matches
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Bradford 1, Grimsby Town 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Mansfield Town 3
Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester 2, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1
Forest Green 1, Crewe 4
Gillingham 1, Harrogate Town 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Notts County 1
Salford 1, Walsall 2
Swindon 5, Sutton United 3
Wrexham 2, Doncaster 1
Friday's Match
Salford 0, Notts County 2
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Crewe 2
Accrington Stanley 4, Sutton United 1
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 1, Mansfield Town 1
Crawley Town 3, Tranmere 2
Forest Green 1, Doncaster 2
Gillingham 2, Morecambe 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Stockport County 2
Swindon 2, Walsall 0
Wrexham 3, Grimsby Town 0
Newport County 1, Barrow 1
Saturday's Matches
Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Halifax Town 1, Southend 1
AFC Fylde 0, Aldershot 2
Barnet 3, Altrincham 0
Bromley 4, Maidenhead United 1
Chesterfield 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Eastleigh 0, Gateshead FC 6
Kidderminster Harriers FC 1, Rochdale 1
Oldham 0, Dorking Wanderers 0
Oxford City 5, Hartlepool 2
Wealdstone 2, Ebbsfleet United FC 1
Woking 1, Solihull Moors 1
York City FC 2, Boreham Wood 2
Saturday's Matches
AFC Fylde 1, Eastleigh 2
Aldershot 1, Gateshead FC 1
Bromley 3, Oldham 0
Ebbsfleet United FC 0, Chesterfield 1
Halifax Town 0, Dorking Wanderers 1
Hartlepool 0, Woking 2
Maidenhead United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Oxford City 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Rochdale 4, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 0, Altrincham 0
York City FC 3, Southend 0
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Solihull Moors 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Oxford City, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. AFC Fylde, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Woking vs. York City FC, 7:30 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Fylde vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford City vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Chesterfield, 3 p.m.
