LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa 4, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Fulham 3
Southampton 1, Arsenal 1
Wolverhampton 0, Leicester 4
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 2
Monday's Match
West Ham 2, Bournemouth 0
Saturday's Matches
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 4, Chelsea 1
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0
Fulham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 12:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Leeds vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 11 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leicester, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 4, Preston 2
Blackburn 2, Birmingham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 0
Millwall 2, West Brom 1
QPR 2, Wigan 1
Reading 2, Bristol City 0
Rotherham 2, Hull 4
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 2
Stoke 0, Coventry 2
Sunderland 2, Burnley 4
Sunday's Matches
Swansea 2, Cardiff 0
Watford 4, Luton Town 0
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry 2, Rotherham 2
Burnley 1, Norwich 0
Friday's Match
Birmingham 2, QPR 0
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2
Burnley 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0
Coventry 1, Blackpool 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Stoke 1
Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1
Wigan 0, Watford 1
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Blackburn, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 3:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Watford, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Reading vs. Preston, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Burnley, 8:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
England League One
Friday's Match
Ipswich 1, Derby 0
Saturday's Matches
Lincoln 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bolton 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Plymouth 2
Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham 0
Cambridge United 0, Port Vale 1
Exeter 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Forest Green 0, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Wycombe 1
Morecambe 1, Barnsley 0
Oxford United 1, Peterborough 2
Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Lincoln 1
Bolton 2, Burton Albion 1
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cheltenham 1, Morecambe 0
Derby 0, Exeter 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Plymouth 2, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 2, Ipswich 3
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Wycombe 2, Cambridge United 3
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0
Bolton 1, Oxford United 3
Charlton 4, Ipswich 4
Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0
Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2
Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1
Monday's Match
Plymouth vs. Exeter, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 2, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 3, Mansfield Town 2
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Gillingham 1, Barrow 1
Grimsby Town 0, Bradford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Tranmere 1
Newport County 1, Colchester 0
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Salford 0, Stockport County 2
Stevenage 2, Northampton 3
Sutton United 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 2, Hartlepool 1
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Crewe 1
Barrow 1, Grimsby Town 0
Bradford 1, Swindon 1
Colchester 2, Crawley Town 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Leyton Orient 2, Gillingham 0
Mansfield Town 0, Newport County 0
Northampton 2, Sutton United 2
Stockport County 2, Carlisle 0
Tranmere 1, Rochdale 1
Walsall 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 0, Stevenage 1
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Newport County 1
AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2
Barrow 3, Crewe 0
Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 1, Stevenage 1
Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0
Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1
Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0
Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5
Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0
Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 1, Rochdale 0
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Friday's Match
Notts County 3, Maidstone United FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, York City FC 1
Barnet 2, Maidenhead United 1
Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1
Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2
Dorking Wanderers 3, Wealdstone 1
Halifax Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Oldham 2, Yeovil 0
Solihull Moors 3, Eastleigh 0
Southend 3, Scunthorpe 0
Torquay United 4, Altrincham 4
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Oldham 0
Bromley 1, Barnet 3
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Boreham Wood 1
Eastleigh 1, Torquay United 0
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 2
Maidstone United FC 0, Southend 3
Scunthorpe 3, Gateshead FC 1
Wealdstone 1, Notts County 6
Woking 3, Dorking Wanderers 3
Wrexham 3, Halifax Town 1
Yeovil 0, Aldershot 2
York City FC 1, Chesterfield 1
Friday's Match
Barnet 1, Scunthorpe 1
Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Wealdstone 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Aldershot 3
Gateshead FC 1, Solihull Moors 1
Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0
Maidstone United FC 1, Yeovil 1
Notts County 4, Torquay United 0
Woking 1, Eastleigh 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
York City FC 0, Southend 2
Halifax Town vs. Oldham, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Wealdstone, 3:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Gateshead FC, 3:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Scunthorpe, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dorking Wanderers, 3:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Yeovil, 3:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Eastleigh vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Scunthorpe vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
