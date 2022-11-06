LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Bournemouth 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 4, Chelsea 1
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle 4, Aston Villa 0
Fulham 0, Everton 0
Liverpool 1, Leeds 2
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 5, Nottingham Forest 0
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Saturday's Matches
Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3
Man City 2, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Leicester 2
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa 3, Man United 1
Southampton 1, Newcastle 4
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Fulham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 0, Sheffield United 2
Burnley 2, Reading 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 0
Coventry 1, Blackpool 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 1, Sunderland 1
Norwich 3, Stoke 1
Preston 2, Middlesbrough 1
Wigan 0, Watford 1
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry 1, Blackburn 0
Hull 1, Middlesbrough 3
Luton Town 0, Reading 0
Preston 1, Swansea 0
Bristol City 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 1, Blackpool 0
Wednesday's Matches
Birmingham 0, Millwall 0
Burnley 3, Rotherham 2
Cardiff 1, Watford 2
Huddersfield 0, Sunderland 2
Norwich 0, QPR 0
Wigan 0, Stoke 1
Friday's Match
Reading 1, Preston 2
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2
Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1
Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1
Millwall 0, Hull 0
QPR 0, West Brom 1
Rotherham 1, Norwich 2
Stoke 1, Birmingham 2
Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1
Swansea 2, Wigan 2
Watford 0, Coventry 1
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Birmingham vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Burnley vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Forest Green 0
Bolton 1, Oxford United 3
Charlton 4, Ipswich 4
Cheltenham 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Derby 4, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 1, Cambridge United 0
Port Vale 1, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Burton Albion 2
Wycombe 1, Morecambe 1
Monday's Match
Plymouth 4, Exeter 2
Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Morecambe 1, Derby 1
Oxford United 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Wycombe 2, Port Vale 2
Wednesday's Match
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Newport County 1
AFC Wimbledon 3, Harrogate Town 2
Barrow 3, Crewe 0
Bradford 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 1, Stevenage 1
Doncaster 1, Gillingham 0
Hartlepool 2, Grimsby Town 1
Leyton Orient 1, Salford 0
Mansfield Town 2, Swindon 5
Stockport County 3, Sutton United 0
Tranmere 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 1, Rochdale 0
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow 3, Colchester 1
Tranmere 0, Stockport County 0
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Wealdstone 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Aldershot 3
Gateshead FC 1, Solihull Moors 1
Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0
Maidstone United FC 1, Yeovil 1
Notts County 4, Torquay United 0
Woking 1, Eastleigh 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
York City FC 0, Southend 2
Halifax Town 2, Oldham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham 0, Wealdstone 1
Barnet 0, Southend 3
Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield 2, Gateshead FC 1
Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe 0
Halifax Town vs. Dorking Wanderers, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC 0, Solihull Moors 0
Notts County 1, Bromley 1
Torquay United 6, Aldershot 1
Woking 1, Yeovil 0
Wrexham 1, Maidenhead United 0
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Eastleigh vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Scunthorpe vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. York City FC, 12:20 p.m.
