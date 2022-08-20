LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Monday's Match
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Watford 1, Burnley 0
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Sunday's Matches
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Watford 1
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1
Preston 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Millwall 2
QPR 0, Blackpool 1
Wednesday's Matches
Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Sunderland 1
Reading 3, Blackburn 0
West Brom 0, Cardiff 0
Friday's Match
Norwich 2, Millwall 0
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Sunday's Match
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Friday's Match
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 1, Morecambe 0
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Charlton 5, Plymouth 1
Exeter 3, Wycombe 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2
Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Stevenage 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow 2, Walsall 1
Colchester 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 2, Northampton 3
Crewe 1, Sutton United 0
Gillingham 0, Harrogate Town 2
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 0, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 5, AFC Wimbledon 2
Newport County 2, Salford 3
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 1
Doncaster 2, Stockport County 1
Saturday's Matches
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood 2, Notts County 2
Bromley 0, Altrincham 0
Chesterfield 1, Aldershot 0
Eastleigh 1, Wealdstone 0
Halifax Town 0, Torquay United 1
Gateshead FC 2, Barnet 2
Maidenhead United 3, Scunthorpe 2
Maidstone United FC 2, York City FC 1
Solihull Moors 1, Southend 1
Woking 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil 1, Wrexham 1
Oldham 3, Dorking Wanderers 2
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Aldershot 2
Bromley 1, Torquay United 0
Chesterfield 2, Wrexham 0
Eastleigh 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town 0, Southend 0
Gateshead FC 1, Notts County 1
Maidenhead United 2, Altrincham 0
Maidstone United FC 2, Dorking Wanderers 4
Oldham 1, Wealdstone 2
Woking 2, Scunthorpe 0
Yeovil 1, Barnet 2
Wednesday's Match
Solihull Moors 1, York City FC 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Bromley 1
Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1
Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4
Southend 1, Oldham 0
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0
Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0
York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1
Notts County vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Eastleigh, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Wrexham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
