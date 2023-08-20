LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Bournemouth 1, West Ham 1
Brighton 4, Luton Town 1
Everton 0, Fulham 1
Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 5, Aston Villa 1
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
Monday's Match
Man United 1, Wolverhampton 0
Friday's Match
Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 0, Brentford 3
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Man City 1, Newcastle 0
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa 4, Everton 0
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Cardiff 1, QPR 2
Huddersfield 0, Leicester 1
Hull 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 2, Stoke 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 1
Preston 2, Sunderland 1
Rotherham 2, Blackburn 2
Southampton 4, Norwich 4
Watford 0, Plymouth 0
West Brom 3, Swansea 2
Friday's Match
Leeds 1, West Brom 1
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 1, Southampton 2
Blackburn 1, Hull 2
Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2
Leicester 2, Cardiff 1
Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1
QPR 0, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1
Stoke 1, Watford 0
Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Coventry 1
Sunday's Match
Norwich 3, Millwall 1
Friday's Match
Hull vs. Bristol City, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 0, Derby 3
Cheltenham 0, Bolton 3
Exeter 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Cambridge United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Portsmouth 4
Lincoln 3, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 1, Carlisle 0
Peterborough 1, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Reading 0
Stevenage 2, Shrewsbury 0
Wigan 2, Northampton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 2
Carlisle 1, Wigan 1
Charlton 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Derby 1, Oxford United 2
Northampton 2, Lincoln 2
Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe 3, Leyton Orient 2
Barnsley 1, Peterborough 3
Blackpool 0, Port Vale 0
Bolton 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Portsmouth 1, Exeter 0
Reading 1, Cheltenham 0
Saturday's Matches
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3
Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Carlisle 0, Exeter 2
Charlton 2, Port Vale 3
Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Northampton 1, Peterborough 0
Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0
Reading 2, Stevenage 0
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wrexham 1
Barrow 2, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Colchester 1
Gillingham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Harrogate Town 0, Forest Green 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 3, Morecambe 0
Newport County 4, Doncaster 0
Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 2
Salford 1, Crawley Town 1
Swindon 2, Crewe 2
Walsall 2, Stockport County 1
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Barrow 1
Colchester 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crawley Town 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Crewe 4, Newport County 2
Doncaster 2, Mansfield Town 2
Forest Green 1, Swindon 2
Grimsby Town 2, Salford 0
Morecambe 0, Notts County 0
Stockport County 1, Bradford 1
Sutton United 0, Gillingham 1
Tranmere 3, Harrogate Town 0
Wrexham 4, Walsall 2
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1
Crewe 2, Walsall 2
Doncaster 1, Notts County 3
Forest Green 0, Newport County 3
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Morecambe 3, Bradford 0
Stockport County 1, Barrow 0
Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3
Tranmere 3, Salford 4
Wrexham 5, Swindon 5
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
AFC Fylde 2, Chesterfield 4
Boreham Wood 2, Halifax Town 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Southend 2
Dorking Wanderers 0, Maidenhead United 2
Eastleigh 0, Wealdstone 0
Ebbsfleet United FC 1, Solihull Moors 2
Hartlepool 2, Gateshead FC 1
Oldham 5, Aldershot 1
Oxford City 0, Rochdale 1
Woking 2, Altrincham 3
York City FC 0, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1
Bromley 0, Barnet 2
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Fylde 2, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1
Bromley 1, Wealdstone 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Gateshead FC 4
Dorking Wanderers 2, Southend 1
Eastleigh 3, Barnet 3
Ebbsfleet United FC 2, Aldershot 0
Hartlepool 3, Maidenhead United 1
Oldham 1, Halifax Town 2
Oxford City 1, Chesterfield 2
Woking 3, Rochdale 2
York City FC 2, Altrincham 2
Wednesday's Match
Boreham Wood 1, Solihull Moors 2
Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Oldham 1
Aldershot 1, York City FC 1
Altrincham 1, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Halifax Town 1, Oxford City 1
Gateshead FC 4, Ebbsfleet United FC 1
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Bromley 0
Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Southend 2, Hartlepool 3
Wealdstone 3, AFC Fylde 2
Friday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. AFC Fylde, 12:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
AFC Fylde vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Oxford City vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
