LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Thursday's Match
Fulham 2, Chelsea 1
Friday's Match
Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1
Saturday's Matches
Man United 2, Man City 1
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Southampton 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle 1, Fulham 0
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2
Burnley 1, Coventry 0
Cardiff 1, Wigan 1
Hull 1, Huddersfield 1
Luton Town 2, West Brom 3
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0
Preston 0, Norwich 4
Reading 2, QPR 2
Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1
Sunderland 1, Swansea 3
Watford 2, Blackpool 0
Friday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Charlton 2, Lincoln 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 0
Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Cheltenham 2, Derby 3
Exeter 1, Forest Green 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0
Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Monday's Match
Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Salford 2, Northampton 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3
Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0
Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3
Rochdale 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2
Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Tuesday's Match
Bradford 1, Rochdale 2
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0
Carlisle 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0
Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1
Rochdale 1, Colchester 2
Salford 2, Sutton United 0
Stockport County 2, Northampton 0
Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 1, Walsall 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet 1, Gateshead FC 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 2
Dorking Wanderers 1, Oldham 5
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 3, Maidenhead United 0
Southend 3, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 1, Halifax Town 0
Wealdstone 3, Eastleigh 1
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC 4, Maidstone United FC 1
Aldershot 0, Notts County 3
Tuesday's Matches
Wrexham 2, Bromley 1
Aldershot 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Notts County 1, Boreham Wood 1
Saturday's Matches
Scunthorpe 0, Woking 2
Bromley 4, Yeovil 1
Tuesday's Matches
Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Halifax Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2:30 p.m.
