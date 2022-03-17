LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Thursday's Matches
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Saturday's Matches
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Thursday's Match
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Friday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Sunday's Match
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Match
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Tuesday's Matches
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 11 a.m.
England League Two
Friday's Match
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Friday's Match
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Monday's Match
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 11 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 4, Eastleigh 0
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 2, Torquay United 3
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Wealdstone 3, Weymouth 2
Woking 1, Maidenhead United 0
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Grimsby Town 2
Halifax Town 2, Dover Athletic 1
Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet 1, Boreham Wood 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 0
Southend 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Stockport County 3, Notts County 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 11 a.m.
Barnet vs. Woking, 11 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Grimsby Town, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Weymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 3:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Aldershot, 11 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 11 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Halifax Town, 11 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Barnet, 11 a.m.
Notts County vs. Chesterfield, 11 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Weymouth, 11 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 11 a.m.
Woking vs. Solihull Moors, 11 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Dover Athletic, 11 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Southend, 11 a.m.