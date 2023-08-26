LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Friday's Match

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Tottenham 2, Man United 0

Man City 1, Newcastle 0

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa 4, Everton 0

West Ham 3, Chelsea 1

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1

Friday's Match

Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 2

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Brighton 1, West Ham 3

Sunday's Matches

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Friday's Match

Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Leeds 1, West Brom 1

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 1, Southampton 2

Blackburn 1, Hull 2

Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2

Leicester 2, Cardiff 1

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1

Stoke 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Coventry 1

Sunday's Match

Norwich 3, Millwall 1

Friday's Match

Hull 1, Bristol City 1

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1

Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Coventry 0, Sunderland 0

Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4

Ipswich 3, Leeds 4

Millwall 1, Stoke 0

Preston 2, Swansea 1

Rotherham 1, Leicester 2

Southampton 2, QPR 1

West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2

Sunday's Match

Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Carlisle 0, Exeter 2

Charlton 2, Port Vale 3

Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 1, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0

Reading 2, Stevenage 0

Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1

Exeter 2, Reading 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0

Oxford United 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Derby 4

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0

Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0

Wigan 0, Barnsley 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 2

Doncaster 1, Notts County 3

Forest Green 0, Newport County 3

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 3, Bradford 0

Stockport County 1, Barrow 0

Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3

Tranmere 3, Salford 4

Wrexham 5, Swindon 5

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1

Barrow 1, Wrexham 1

Bradford 1, Crewe 0

Gillingham 0, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1

Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2

Newport County 3, Sutton United 1

Notts County 2, Tranmere 1

Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Tranmere vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Oldham 1

Aldershot 1, York City FC 1

Altrincham 1, Boreham Wood 1

Barnet 2, Woking 0

Halifax Town 1, Oxford City 1

Gateshead FC 4, Ebbsfleet United FC 1

Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Bromley 0

Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 0

Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0

Southend 2, Hartlepool 3

Wealdstone 3, AFC Fylde 2

Friday's Matches

Rochdale 2, Bromley 2

Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 1

Southend 2, Eastleigh 0

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 3, Wealdstone 1

Altrincham 2, Chesterfield 1

Boreham Wood 0, Oldham 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Barnet 0

Dorking Wanderers 2, York City FC 2

Ebbsfleet United FC 3, Kidderminster Harriers FC 0

Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3

Maidenhead United 0, Oxford City 0

Hartlepool 3, AFC Fylde 1

Monday's Matches

AFC Fylde vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Oxford City vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Ebbsfleet United FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 12:30 p.m.

