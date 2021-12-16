LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Saturday's Matches
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2
Man City 7, Leeds 0
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2
Arsenal 2, West Ham 0
Thursday's Matches
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Chelsea 1, Everton 1
Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Monday's Match
Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Monday's Match
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Friday's Match
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Monday's Match
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
England League One
Wednesday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
England League Two
Wednesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bradford 0, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 0, Bromley 1
Eastleigh 0, Aldershot 3
Grimsby Town 0, Chesterfield 1
Kings Lynn 2, Dover Athletic 1
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 4
Notts County 4, Southend 1
Torquay United 2, Stockport County 1
Wealdstone 0, Halifax Town 1
Woking 0, Boreham Wood 2
Yeovil 1, Barnet 0
Wrexham 1, Weymouth 0
Tuesday's Matches
Halifax Town 2, Kings Lynn 0
Eastleigh 0, Solihull Moors 0
Saturday's Match
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Halifax Town vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.