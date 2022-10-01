LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2
Fulham 1, Newcastle 4
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3
Southampton 1, Everton 2
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Hull 0, Luton Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Millwall 1
Blackpool 0, Norwich 1
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Cardiff 1, Burnley 1
Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham 0, Wigan 2
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
Sunderland 0, Preston 0
West Brom 2, Swansea 3
Sunday's Match
Stoke vs. Watford, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Forest Green 0, Exeter 4
Barnsley 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1
Sunday's Match
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1
Bolton 2, Lincoln 0
Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 0, Derby 2
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0
Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3
Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 2, Stockport County 1
Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2
Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Colchester 0, Rochdale 1
Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1
Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2
Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0
Newport County 1, Carlisle 1
Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0
Sutton United 1, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Tranmere 1
Tuesday's Match
Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 2
Friday's Match
Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1
Carlisle 0, Crewe 0
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2
Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0
Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Northampton 2
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Tuesday's Matches
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Aldershot 0
Bromley 3, Oldham 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Barnet 4
Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 0
Maidenhead United 0, Gateshead FC 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Chesterfield 2
Scunthorpe 3, Dorking Wanderers 2
Wealdstone 0, Southend 1
Woking 2, Solihull Moors 0
Wrexham 6, Torquay United 0
Yeovil 1, Boreham Wood 1
York City FC 1, Notts County 3
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 2
Barnet 0, York City FC 5
Chesterfield 1, Maidenhead United 2
Dorking Wanderers 5, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town 0, Woking 4
Gateshead FC 1, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 3, Altrincham 1
Oldham 1, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 2
Southend 1, Yeovil 0
Torquay United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Boreham Wood vs. Maidstone United FC, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
York City FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
