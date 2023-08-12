LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Burnley 0, Man City 3
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 1
Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Hull 1
Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke 4, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Birmingham 1
Watford 4, QPR 0
Sunday's Matches
Leicester 2, Coventry 1
Leeds 2, Cardiff 2
Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Friday's Match
Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Norwich vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0
Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0
Bolton 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0
Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Derby 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 0, Stevenage 1
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Reading 0, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0
Wycombe 0, Exeter 3
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bolton vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0
Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1
Forest Green 0, Salford 2
Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Morecambe 2, Walsall 1
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1
Sutton United 5, Notts County 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 2
Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 5, Oxford City 2
Altrincham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Barnet 3, Hartlepool 2
Chesterfield 4, Dorking Wanderers 3
Halifax Town 2, Bromley 0
Gateshead FC 2, Boreham Wood 2
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Woking 0
Maidenhead United 2, AFC Fylde 2
Solihull Moors 1, Eastleigh 1
Southend 4, Oldham 0
Wealdstone 2, York City FC 1
Rochdale 0, Ebbsfleet United FC 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Fylde vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Oxford City vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Barnet, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Fylde vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford City vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Oldham, 7:30 a.m.
Aldershot vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.
