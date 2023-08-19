LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Friday's Match

Burnley 0, Man City 3

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth 1, West Ham 1

Brighton 4, Luton Town 1

Everton 0, Fulham 1

Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 5, Aston Villa 1

Sunday's Matches

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Monday's Match

Man United 1, Wolverhampton 0

Friday's Match

Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 0, Brentford 3

Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4

Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Chelsea vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Cardiff 1, QPR 2

Huddersfield 0, Leicester 1

Hull 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 2, Stoke 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 1

Preston 2, Sunderland 1

Rotherham 2, Blackburn 2

Southampton 4, Norwich 4

Watford 0, Plymouth 0

West Brom 3, Swansea 2

Friday's Match

Leeds 1, West Brom 1

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 1, Southampton 2

Blackburn 1, Hull 2

Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2

Leicester 2, Cardiff 1

Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1

Stoke 1, Watford 0

Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Coventry 1

Sunday's Match

Norwich vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.

Friday's Match

Hull vs. Bristol City, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Watford vs. Blackburn, 7 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 0, Derby 3

Cheltenham 0, Bolton 3

Exeter 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 0, Portsmouth 4

Lincoln 3, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 1, Carlisle 0

Peterborough 1, Charlton 0

Port Vale 1, Reading 0

Stevenage 2, Shrewsbury 0

Wigan 2, Northampton 1

Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United 1, Stevenage 2

Carlisle 1, Wigan 1

Charlton 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Derby 1, Oxford United 2

Northampton 2, Lincoln 2

Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 3, Leyton Orient 2

Barnsley 1, Peterborough 3

Blackpool 0, Port Vale 0

Bolton 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Portsmouth 1, Exeter 0

Reading 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3

Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0

Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Carlisle 0, Exeter 2

Charlton 2, Port Vale 3

Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Northampton 1, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0

Reading 2, Stevenage 0

Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wrexham 1

Barrow 2, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Colchester 1

Gillingham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Harrogate Town 0, Forest Green 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 0

Mansfield Town 3, Morecambe 0

Newport County 4, Doncaster 0

Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 2

Salford 1, Crawley Town 1

Swindon 2, Crewe 2

Walsall 2, Stockport County 1

Tuesday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 1, Barrow 1

Colchester 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crawley Town 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Crewe 4, Newport County 2

Doncaster 2, Mansfield Town 2

Forest Green 1, Swindon 2

Grimsby Town 2, Salford 0

Morecambe 0, Notts County 0

Stockport County 1, Bradford 1

Sutton United 0, Gillingham 1

Tranmere 3, Harrogate Town 0

Wrexham 4, Walsall 2

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1

Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 2

Doncaster 1, Notts County 3

Forest Green 0, Newport County 3

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Morecambe 3, Bradford 0

Stockport County 1, Barrow 0

Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3

Tranmere 3, Salford 4

Wrexham 5, Swindon 5

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

AFC Fylde 2, Chesterfield 4

Boreham Wood 2, Halifax Town 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Southend 2

Dorking Wanderers 0, Maidenhead United 2

Eastleigh 0, Wealdstone 0

Ebbsfleet United FC 1, Solihull Moors 2

Hartlepool 2, Gateshead FC 1

Oldham 5, Aldershot 1

Oxford City 0, Rochdale 1

Woking 2, Altrincham 3

York City FC 0, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1

Bromley 0, Barnet 2

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Fylde 2, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1

Bromley 1, Wealdstone 1

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Gateshead FC 4

Dorking Wanderers 2, Southend 1

Eastleigh 3, Barnet 3

Ebbsfleet United FC 2, Aldershot 0

Hartlepool 3, Maidenhead United 1

Oldham 1, Halifax Town 2

Oxford City 1, Chesterfield 2

Woking 3, Rochdale 2

York City FC 2, Altrincham 2

Wednesday's Match

Boreham Wood 1, Solihull Moors 2

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield 1, Oldham 1

Aldershot 1, York City FC 1

Altrincham 1, Boreham Wood 1

Barnet 2, Woking 0

Halifax Town 1, Oxford City 1

Gateshead FC vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Bromley 0

Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 0

Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0

Southend 2, Hartlepool 3

Wealdstone 3, AFC Fylde 2

Friday's Matches

Rochdale vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. AFC Fylde, 12:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

AFC Fylde vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Oxford City vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

