LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Match
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Wednesday's Matches
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Thursday's Match
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Matches
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Monday's Matches
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Tuesday's Match
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Friday's Match
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Monday's Match
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
England League One
Friday's Matches
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday's Matches
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Monday's Matches
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
England League Two
Friday's Matches
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Monday's Matches
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1
Friday's Match
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
England National League
Friday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Halifax Town 1
Boreham Wood 1, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 7, Barnet 3
Eastleigh 0, Bromley 2
Grimsby Town 2, Stockport County 1
Maidenhead United 2, Weymouth 0
Notts County 4, Kings Lynn 1
Southend 0, Wealdstone 1
Woking 0, Torquay United 1
Yeovil 0, Aldershot 2
Wrexham 1, Solihull Moors 1
Monday's Matches
Weymouth 0, Yeovil 0
Aldershot 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Barnet 1, Southend 3
Bromley 0, Maidenhead United 0
Dover Athletic 1, Woking 4
Kings Lynn 0, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 0, Eastleigh 0
Wealdstone 2, Boreham Wood 0
Wrexham 4, Altrincham 0
Halifax Town 2, Chesterfield 0
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2
Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0
Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1
Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3
Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1
Notts County 3, Weymouth 1
Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1
Southend 1, Halifax Town 0
Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1
Woking vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
