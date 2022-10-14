LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1
Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 5, Brentford 1
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Tottenham 1
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Man United 2
Monday's Match
Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1
Friday's Match
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Saturday's Matches
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
QPR 2, Reading 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0
Blackpool 3, Watford 1
Coventry 0, Burnley 1
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2, Preston 3
Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1
Swansea 2, Sunderland 1
West Brom 0, Luton Town 0
Wigan 1, Cardiff 3
Sunday's Match
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Tuesday's Match
Wigan 1, Blackburn 0
Wednesday's Match
Bristol City 2, Preston 1
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Exeter 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1
Derby 1, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 1, Bolton 0
Lincoln 0, Charlton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1
Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Tuesday's Matches
Charlton 4, Exeter 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Stockport County 1
Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1
Crewe 1, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3
Newport County 0, Rochdale 1
Northampton 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Swindon 0
Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2
Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Friday's Match
Tranmere 3, Crewe 0
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Southend 1
Altrincham 4, Dorking Wanderers 1
Bromley 1, Gateshead FC 1
Eastleigh 2, Chesterfield 1
Maidenhead United 1, Oldham 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Halifax Town 1
Scunthorpe 3, Aldershot 3
Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 2
Woking 2, Notts County 3
Wrexham 7, Barnet 5
Yeovil 1, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 1, Torquay United 0
Tuesday's Match
York City FC 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Friday's Match
Notts County vs. Maidstone United FC, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Altrincham, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
