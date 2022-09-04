LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Fulham 2, Brighton 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1
Southampton 2, Chelsea 1
Leeds 1, Everton 1
Wednesday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1
Man City 6, Nottingham Forest 0
West Ham 1, Tottenham 1
Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1
Thursday's Match
Leicester 0, Man United 1
Saturday's Matches
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Brentford 5, Leeds 2
Chelsea 2, West Ham 1
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bournemouth 3
Tottenham 2, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 0
Aston Villa 1, Man City 1
Sunday's Matches
Brighton 5, Leicester 2
Man United 3, Arsenal 1
Saturday's Matches
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Norwich 2
Burnley 2, Millwall 0
Cardiff 1, Luton Town 2
QPR 3, Hull 1
Wigan 1, West Brom 1
Sheffield United 4, Reading 0
Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 0, Preston 1
Sunderland 3, Rotherham 0
Stoke 1, Swansea 1
Blackpool 0, Blackburn 1
Friday's Match
West Brom 1, Burnley 1
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Bristol City 3
Luton Town 1, Wigan 2
Millwall 2, Cardiff 0
Norwich 3, Coventry 0
Preston 0, Birmingham 1
Rotherham 1, Watford 1
Swansea 1, QPR 0
Sunday's Matches
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1
Hull 0, Sheffield United 2
Monday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Ipswich 2
Bolton 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Morecambe 2
Cambridge United 2, Lincoln 0
Derby 2, Plymouth 3
Exeter 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Forest Green 0, Shrewsbury 2
Oxford United 2, Burton Albion 1
Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 2
Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 2
Tuesday's Match
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1
Bradford 0, Crewe 0
Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4
Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2
Northampton 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Stockport County 1, Swindon 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Bradford 2, Walsall 1
Carlisle 3, Rochdale 3
Colchester 1, Hartlepool 1
Crewe 1, Stevenage 2
Doncaster 1, Mansfield Town 3
Gillingham 0, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 2
Northampton 3, Barrow 1
Salford 2, Crawley Town 2
Stockport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sutton United 2, Harrogate Town 1
Friday's Match
Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 1, Scunthorpe 0
Eastleigh 2, Southend 1
Halifax Town 1, Notts County 4
Gateshead FC 0, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 0, York City FC 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Torquay United 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Yeovil 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Woking 2, Wrexham 3
Monday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Maidstone United FC 3
Altrincham 1, Chesterfield 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Bromley 1
Dorking Wanderers 1, Boreham Wood 4
Notts County 1, Solihull Moors 0
Scunthorpe 0, Halifax Town 2
Southend 2, Maidenhead United 0
Torquay United 1, Woking 3
Wealdstone 0, Yeovil 0
York City FC 1, Oldham 1
Barnet 3, Eastleigh 1
Tuesday's Match
Wrexham 3, Gateshead FC 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Barnet 1
Bromley 2, Eastleigh 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Notts County 5
Dorking Wanderers 0, Wrexham 5
Gateshead FC 4, Maidstone United FC 1
Maidenhead United 1, Halifax Town 1
Oldham 0, Chesterfield 2
Scunthorpe 0, Boreham Wood 2
Solihull Moors 5, Altrincham 1
Southend 1, Torquay United 2
Yeovil 0, York City FC 1
Sunday's Match
Wealdstone 1, Woking 1
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
