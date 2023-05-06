LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3
Monday's Match
Leicester 2, Everton 2
Tuesday's Match
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1
Wednesday's Matches
Liverpool 1, Fulham 0
Man City 3, West Ham 0
Thursday's Match
Brighton 1, Man United 0
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday's Matches
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Blackpool 2, Millwall 3
Saturday's Matches
Stoke 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 2, Watford 2
Sheffield United 4, Preston 1
Reading 1, Wigan 1
Coventry 2, Birmingham 0
Bristol City 1, Burnley 2
Hull 1, Swansea 1
West Brom 2, Norwich 1
Sunday's Match
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday's Matches
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0
Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1
Thursday's Match
Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0
Monday's Matches
Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0
Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3
Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0
Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4
Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3
Derby 1, Portsmouth 1
Charlton 3, Port Vale 2
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2
Ipswich 6, Exeter 0
Tuesday's Match
Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0
Sunday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Derby, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 7 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.
Exeter vs. Morecambe, 7 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 7 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Forest Green, 7 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Bolton, 7 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Bradford 2
Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0
Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1
Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Doncaster 1, Colchester 0
Crewe 2, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0
Carlisle 2, Salford 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1
Gillingham 1, Newport County 2
Wednesday's Match
Crewe 3, Bradford 2
Monday's Matches
Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.
Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United 1, Wrexham 1
Southend 2, Wealdstone 1
Solihull Moors 0, Woking 1
Oldham 1, Bromley 1
Notts County 1, York City FC 1
Gateshead FC 4, Maidenhead United 0
Halifax Town 1, Eastleigh 1
Dorking Wanderers 2, Scunthorpe 1
Chesterfield 4, Maidstone United FC 0
Boreham Wood 1, Yeovil 0
Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Aldershot 1, Altrincham 1
Tuesday's Match
Barnet 1, Boreham Wood 2
Wednesday's Match
Woking 1, Bromley 2
Sunday's Matches
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 7:30 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 10:30 a.m.
