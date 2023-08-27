LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 0, Brentford 3
Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton 1, Brighton 4
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Man City 1, Newcastle 0
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa 4, Everton 0
West Ham 3, Chelsea 1
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 1
Friday's Match
Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 2
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Brighton 1, West Ham 3
Sunday's Matches
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Sheffield United 1, Man City 2
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Friday's Match
Luton Town vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 1, Southampton 2
Blackburn 1, Hull 2
Bristol City 0, Birmingham 2
Leicester 2, Cardiff 1
Middlesbrough 1, Huddersfield 1
QPR 0, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Preston 1
Stoke 1, Watford 0
Sunderland 2, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Coventry 1
Sunday's Match
Norwich 3, Millwall 1
Friday's Match
Hull 1, Bristol City 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1
Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Coventry 0, Sunderland 0
Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4
Ipswich 3, Leeds 4
Millwall 1, Stoke 0
Preston 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Leicester 2
Southampton 2, QPR 1
West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2
Sunday's Match
Watford 0, Blackburn 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Barnsley 1, Oxford United 3
Blackpool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Cambridge United 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Carlisle 0, Exeter 2
Charlton 2, Port Vale 3
Derby 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Northampton 1, Peterborough 0
Portsmouth 0, Cheltenham 0
Reading 2, Stevenage 0
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1
Exeter 2, Reading 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0
Oxford United 2, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Derby 4
Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0
Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 0, Barnsley 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 2, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Crawley Town 0, Gillingham 1
Crewe 2, Walsall 2
Doncaster 1, Notts County 3
Forest Green 0, Newport County 3
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Morecambe 3, Bradford 0
Stockport County 1, Barrow 0
Sutton United 0, AFC Wimbledon 3
Tranmere 3, Salford 4
Wrexham 5, Swindon 5
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1
Barrow 1, Wrexham 1
Bradford 1, Crewe 0
Gillingham 0, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1
Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2
Newport County 3, Sutton United 1
Notts County 2, Tranmere 1
Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Chesterfield 1, Oldham 1
Aldershot 1, York City FC 1
Altrincham 1, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Halifax Town 1, Oxford City 1
Gateshead FC 4, Ebbsfleet United FC 1
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Bromley 0
Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Rochdale 2, Eastleigh 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Southend 2, Hartlepool 3
Wealdstone 3, AFC Fylde 2
Friday's Matches
Rochdale 2, Bromley 2
Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 1
Southend 2, Eastleigh 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Wealdstone 1
Altrincham 2, Chesterfield 1
Boreham Wood 0, Oldham 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Barnet 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, York City FC 2
Ebbsfleet United FC 3, Kidderminster Harriers FC 0
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Maidenhead United 0, Oxford City 0
Hartlepool 3, AFC Fylde 1
Monday's Matches
AFC Fylde vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Oxford City vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 12:30 p.m.
