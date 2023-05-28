LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth 0, Man United 1
Fulham 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 1
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton 1, Everton 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Arsenal 0
Sunday's Matches
West Ham 3, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Southampton 1
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
Monday's Match
Newcastle 0, Leicester 0
Wednesday's Match
Brighton 1, Man City 1
Thursday's Match
Man United 4, Chelsea 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 5, Wolverhampton 0
Aston Villa 2, Brighton 1
Brentford 1, Man City 0
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 1
Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Everton 1, Bournemouth 0
Leeds 1, Tottenham 4
Leicester 2, West Ham 1
Man United 2, Fulham 1
Southampton 4, Liverpool 4
England Championship
Saturday's Match
Coventry 1, Luton Town 1, Luton Town advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
England League One
Monday's Match
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Stockport County 2, Salford 1, 2-2 aggregate, Stockport County advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1, OT, Carlisle advances on 3-2 aggregate
Sunday's Match
Carlisle 1, Stockport County 1, Carlisle advances 5-4 on penalty kicks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.