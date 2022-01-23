LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Watford 1
Norwich 2, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 2, Man United 2
Sunday's Matches
Liverpool 3, Brentford 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 3
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brighton 1, Chelsea 1
Wednesday's Matches
Leicester 2, Tottenham 3
Brentford 1, Man United 3
Friday's Match
Watford 0, Norwich 3
Saturday's Matches
Everton 0, Aston Villa 1
Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leeds 0, Newcastle 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Southampton 1, Man City 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 0, Burnley 0
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3
Leicester 1, Brighton 1
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Match
Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 2, Sheffield United 0
Fulham 6, Bristol City 2
Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1
Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1
Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Peterborough 1, Coventry 4
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
QPR 1, West Brom 0
Sunday's Match
Hull 0, Stoke 2
Tuesday's Matches
Preston 2, Sheffield United 2
Fulham 6, Birmingham 2
Wednesday's Matches
Hull 2, Blackburn 0
Reading 0, Luton Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1
Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Millwall 0
Bournemouth 0, Hull 1
Coventry 1, QPR 2
Reading 3, Huddersfield 4
Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0
Stoke 2, Fulham 3
Swansea 1, Preston 0
West Brom 3, Peterborough 0
Monday's Match
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 1, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0
Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1
Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2
Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0
Tuesday's Matches
Morecambe 1, Wigan 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2
Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 3, Gillingham 2
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0
Bradford 2, Salford 1
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0
Northampton 1, Forest Green 1
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 1, Swindon 3
Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3
Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Hartlepool 0
Sutton United 3, Colchester 2
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3
Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1
Forest Green 3, Carlisle 0
Harrogate Town 3, Oldham 0
Leyton Orient 0, Port Vale 0
Rochdale 0, Bradford 0
Salford 0, Colchester 3
Scunthorpe 0, Newport County 1
Sutton United 0, Northampton 0
Walsall 0, Exeter 2
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Barnet 1, Chesterfield 4
Grimsby Town 2, Altrincham 0
Wealdstone 2, Dover Athletic 1
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County 3, Eastleigh 0
Maidenhead United 3, Chesterfield 2
Friday's Matches
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Southend 2, Kings Lynn 1
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Torquay United 2
Boreham Wood 1, Weymouth 1
Chesterfield 0, Aldershot 0
Grimsby Town 1, Bromley 2
Maidenhead United 1, Halifax Town 0
Solihull Moors 5, Dover Athletic 0
Woking 2, Wealdstone 0
Yeovil 1, Wrexham 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Stockport County 2
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Southend vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.