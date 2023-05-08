LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1
Fulham 1, Man City 2
Man United 1, Aston Villa 0
Newcastle 3, Southampton 1
Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3
Monday's Match
Leicester 2, Everton 2
Tuesday's Match
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1
Wednesday's Matches
Liverpool 1, Fulham 0
Man City 3, West Ham 0
Thursday's Match
Brighton 1, Man United 0
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
West Ham 1, Man United 0
Monday's Matches
Fulham 5, Leicester 3
Brighton 1, Everton 5
Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3
Saturday's Matches
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
England Championship
Sunday's Match
Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday's Matches
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0
Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1
Thursday's Match
Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0
Monday's Matches
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Watford 2, Stoke 0
Swansea 3, West Brom 2
QPR 0, Bristol City 2
Preston 0, Sunderland 3
Norwich 0, Blackpool 1
Millwall 3, Blackburn 4
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 0, Hull 0
Huddersfield 2, Reading 0
Burnley 3, Cardiff 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday's Match
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
England League One
Tuesday's Match
Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Wednesday's Match
Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0
Sunday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2
Exeter 3, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2
Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Friday's Match
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Match
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Thursday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Wednesday's Match
Crewe 3, Bradford 2
Monday's Matches
Walsall 2, Doncaster 1
Tranmere 0, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1
Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 0, Gillingham 1
Newport County 2, Crewe 2
Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1
Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Barrow 0, Stevenage 1
Saturday's Match
Salford vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
England National League
Tuesday's Match
Barnet 1, Boreham Wood 2
Wednesday's Match
Woking 1, Bromley 2
Sunday's Matches
Notts County 3, Boreham Wood 2, OT
Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2, OT
Saturday's Match
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10:30 a.m.
