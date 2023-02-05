LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Chelsea 0, Fulham 0
Saturday's Matches
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0
Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 1, West Ham 1
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Man United vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Hull 3, QPR 0
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 2, Watford 0
Millwall vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry 2, Huddersfield 0
Tuesday's Match
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 0
Friday's Match
West Brom 1, Coventry 0
Saturday's Matches
Norwich 0, Burnley 3
Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 1, QPR 1
Hull 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Preston 1, Bristol City 2
Reading 2, Watford 2
Swansea 3, Birmingham 4
Monday's Match
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Charlton 1, Bolton 2
Burton Albion 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 0, Port Vale 0
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Exeter 2
Morecambe 5, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 2, Forest Green 1
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunday's Match
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m. ppd
Wednesday's Match
Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3
Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 5, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Charlton 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3
Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2
Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3
Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0
Tuesday's Match
Port Vale vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Stockport County 0
Barrow 0, Northampton 2
Crawley Town 3, Salford 2
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 1
Hartlepool 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 4, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 0, Carlisle 1
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Swindon 3, Gillingham 3
Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0
Walsall vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Salford 1, Walsall 0
Carlisle 5, Barrow 1
Crewe 1, Stockport County 1
Saturday's Matches
Newport County 2, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Harrogate Town 1
Colchester 1, Barrow 1
Crewe 0, Grimsby Town 3
Doncaster 0, Hartlepool 1
Gillingham 1, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Northampton 0, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Rochdale 1
Stockport County 3, Tranmere 2
Sutton United 0, Stevenage 0
Tuesday's Matches
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Oldham 1
Altrincham 0, Boreham Wood 2
Barnet 3, Chesterfield 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Yeovil 2
Dorking Wanderers 0, Solihull Moors 3
Notts County 1, Halifax Town 0
Scunthorpe 1, Bromley 1
Southend 1, Eastleigh 3
Torquay United 1, Maidstone United FC 0
Wealdstone 1, Gateshead FC 2
Wrexham vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC 1, Maidenhead United 2
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Boreham Wood 1
Solihull Moors 1, Notts County 2
Woking 1, Torquay United 1
Yeovil 0, Wealdstone 0
Eastleigh 0, Barnet 2
Friday's Match
Scunthorpe 1, Barnet 3
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 0
Bromley 1, Maidenhead United 1
Eastleigh 1, Woking 0
Oldham 0, Halifax Town 1
Solihull Moors 0, Gateshead FC 2
Southend 2, York City FC 0
Torquay United 1, Notts County 2
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil 2, Maidstone United FC 2
Altrincham 1, Wrexham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Oldham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Southend vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
