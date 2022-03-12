LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Leicester 1, Leeds 0
Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0
Burnley 0, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Norwich 1, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Sunday's Matches
Watford 2, Arsenal 3
Man City 4, Man United 1
Monday's Match
Tottenham 5, Everton 0
Thursday's Matches
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Saturday's Matches
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Matches
Huddersfield 3, Peterborough 0
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 0
Hull 0, West Brom 2
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Preston 2, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Blackpool 1
Swansea 3, Coventry 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Fulham 5
Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1
Barnsley 1, Stoke 1
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
Friday's Match
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Luton Town vs. QPR, 8 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Match
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 0, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0
Crewe 1, Wycombe 3
Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2
Gillingham 0, Bolton 3
Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Tuesday's Matches
Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0
Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3
Bolton 1, Morecambe 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
Friday's Match
Mansfield Town 2, Exeter 1
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2
Barrow 1, Walsall 1
Bradford 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 1, Port Vale 0
Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0
Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2
Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 3, Tranmere 2
Oldham 1, Carlisle 2
Salford 1, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0
Tuesday's Matches
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Friday's Match
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Monday's Match
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Barnet 6, Dover Athletic 0
Chesterfield 2, Southend 2
Eastleigh 4, Wealdstone 1
Grimsby Town 1, Woking 0
Maidenhead United 0, Altrincham 0
Notts County 1, Yeovil 1
Solihull Moors 2, Kings Lynn 2
Torquay United 0, Bromley 0
Weymouth 0, Halifax Town 2
Aldershot 0, Stockport County 2
Tuesday's Matches
Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 2
Wrexham 4, Boreham Wood 2
Kings Lynn 0, Woking 0
Solihull Moors 3, Notts County 3
Southend 1, Grimsby Town 0
Altrincham 5, Weymouth 0
Yeovil 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Wealdstone vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 11 a.m.
Barnet vs. Woking, 11 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Grimsby Town, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Weymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 3:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.