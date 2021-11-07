LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham 0, Man United 3
Sunday's Matches
Norwich 1, Leeds 2
Aston Villa 1, West Ham 4
Monday's Match
Wolverhampton 2, Everton 1
Friday's Match
Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Saturday's Matches
Man United 0, Man City 2
Brentford 1, Norwich 2
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Newcastle 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 1, Watford 0
Everton 0, Tottenham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading 0, Bournemouth 2
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Coventry 1, Swansea 2
Luton Town 3, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 1, Reading 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 1
Peterborough 1, Huddersfield 1
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Derby 1
Blackburn 0, Fulham 7
Blackpool 0, Stoke 1
Bournemouth 1, Preston 2
Cardiff 0, QPR 1
West Brom 1, Hull 0
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Hull 2
Birmingham 1, Reading 2
Blackburn 3, Sheffield United 1
Bournemouth 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 2, Huddersfield 1
Coventry 3, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 1, Derby 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Preston 0
Peterborough 0, Fulham 1
West Brom 1, Middlesbrough 1
Blackpool 1, QPR 1
Friday's Match
QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Tuesday's Matches
Charlton 1, Rotherham 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Wigan 3
Wycombe 1, Ipswich 4
Crewe 1, Doncaster 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 2
Portsmouth 1, Cheltenham 1
Friday's Match
Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Friday's Match
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Port Vale vs. Bradford, 7 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0
Bromley 0, Halifax Town 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 2, Stockport County 5
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Notts County 1
Solihull Moors 0, Yeovil 0
Weymouth 1, Kings Lynn 0
Woking 3, Altrincham 2
Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1
Barnet 2, Aldershot 1
Tuesday's Matches
Woking 0, Bromley 2
Southend 4, Dover Athletic 1
Tuesday's Match
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Bromley, 12:20 p.m.