LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 2, Liverpool 2
Bournemouth 2, Aston Villa 0
Leeds 2, Wolverhampton 1
Newcastle 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Tottenham 4, Southampton 1
Everton 0, Chelsea 1
Sunday's Matches
Leicester 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Brighton 2
West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Blackpool 1, Reading 0
Cardiff 1, Norwich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Rotherham 1, Swansea 1
Wigan 0, Preston 0
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1
Sunday's Match
Sunderland 1, Coventry 1
Monday's Match
Watford 1, Sheffield United 0
Friday's Match
Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1
Saturday's Matches
Norwich 1, Wigan 1
Bristol City 2, Sunderland 3
Burnley 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 0, Hull 0
QPR 3, Middlesbrough 2
Reading 2, Cardiff 1
Sheffield United 2, Millwall 0
Stoke 2, Blackpool 0
Swansea 0, Blackburn 3
Sunday's Match
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Monday's Match
West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Watford vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3
Derby 1, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Bolton 1
Lincoln 1, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0
Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3
Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Cheltenham 0
Bolton 3, Wycombe 0
Burton Albion 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Charlton 1, Derby 0
Exeter 4, Port Vale 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Plymouth 1
Forest Green 1, Ipswich 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 1, Cambridge United 0
Peterborough 3, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 0, Lincoln 0
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0
Bradford 0, Doncaster 0
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0
Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 2
Rochdale 1, Crewe 2
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stockport County 2, Barrow 3
Sutton United 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2
Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 3, Bradford 2
Colchester 1, Carlisle 1
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 1
Crewe 3, Harrogate Town 0
Doncaster 2, Sutton United 1
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 0
Grimsby Town 1, Northampton 1
Hartlepool 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Walsall 1
Stevenage 2, Stockport County 1
Swindon 0, Salford 0
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Solihull Moors 4
Altrincham 1, Maidstone United FC 1
Barnet 2, Halifax Town 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Gateshead FC 2
Dorking Wanderers 2, Chesterfield 2
Notts County 3, Maidenhead United 0
Southend 0, Boreham Wood 1
Torquay United 0, Oldham 0
Wealdstone 3, Bromley 2
Wrexham 2, Eastleigh 1
York City FC 2, Woking 0
Scunthorpe 2, Yeovil 1
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Solihull Moors vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.