LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Leeds 4, Bournemouth 3
Man City 2, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Brentford 2
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 3
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 11 a.m. ppd
Everton 0, Leicester 2
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1
Aston Villa 3, Man United 1
Southampton 1, Newcastle 4
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2
Saturday's Matches
Man City 1, Brentford 2
Bournemouth 3, Everton 0
Liverpool 3, Southampton 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 4, Leeds 3
West Ham 0, Leicester 2
Newcastle 1, Chelsea 0
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2
Sunday's Matches
Brighton 1, Aston Villa 2
Fulham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 5, Burnley 2
Blackburn 1, Huddersfield 0
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 1
Middlesbrough 1, Bristol City 1
Millwall 0, Hull 0
QPR 0, West Brom 1
Rotherham 1, Norwich 2
Stoke 1, Birmingham 2
Sunderland 0, Cardiff 1
Swansea 2, Wigan 2
Watford 0, Coventry 1
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry 2, Wigan 0
Blackpool 0, Middlesbrough 3
Cardiff 2, Hull 3
QPR 1, Huddersfield 2
Sheffield United 0, Rotherham 1
Birmingham 2, Swansea 2
Stoke 2, Luton Town 0
Watford 2, Reading 0
Friday's Match
Birmingham 1, Sunderland 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 0, Watford 0
Cardiff 0, Sheffield United 1
Coventry 2, QPR 0
Huddersfield 0, Swansea 0
Hull 1, Reading 2
Luton Town 1, Rotherham 1
Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 2
Preston 2, Millwall 4
West Brom 2, Stoke 0
Wigan 2, Blackpool 1
Sunday's Match
Burnley 3, Blackburn 0
Saturday's Match
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
England League One
Wednesday's Match
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Burton Albion 3, Charlton 3
Cambridge United 0, Bolton 0
Exeter 3, Peterborough 2
Forest Green 0, Wycombe 2
Ipswich 1, Cheltenham 1
Lincoln 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Derby 3
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Oxford United 4, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Barnsley 1
Friday's Match
Portsmouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Exeter vs. Ipswich, 7 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Leyton Orient 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 1, Bradford 2
Rochdale 1, Salford 0
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Crewe 1, Colchester 0
Gillingham 0, Northampton 2
Grimsby Town 1, Doncaster 3
Harrogate Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Newport County 1, Stockport County 2
Rochdale 0, Mansfield Town 1
Salford 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Stevenage 1, Hartlepool 0
Sutton United 0, Bradford 2
Swindon 1, Tranmere 1
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Altrincham 0, Barnet 2
Boreham Wood 1, York City FC 1
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Eastleigh 5, Maidstone United FC 2
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Solihull Moors 0, Halifax Town 1
Southend 2, Notts County 2
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Maidenhead United 0
Wednesday's Matches
Scunthorpe 1, Wrexham 3
Torquay United 3, Dorking Wanderers 3
Bromley 0, Woking 2
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Maidenhead United 2
Boreham Wood 0, Woking 1
Bromley 1, Halifax Town 1
Eastleigh 0, Notts County 2
Oldham 0, Barnet 2
Scunthorpe 0, Maidstone United FC 2
Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Southend 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
Torquay United 1, Chesterfield 5
Wealdstone 0, Wrexham 0
Yeovil 3, Gateshead FC 1
Altrincham 2, York City FC 1
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.