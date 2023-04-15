LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Man United 2, Everton 0
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 1, Newcastle 2
Fulham 0, West Ham 1
Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0
Southampton 1, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 5
Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0
Chelsea 1, Brighton 2
Everton 1, Fulham 3
Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 0
Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 3
Man City 3, Leicester 1
Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Arsenal vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Fulham vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Matches
Millwall 0, Luton Town 0
Rotherham 3, West Brom 1
Blackburn 0, Norwich 2
Blackpool 1, Cardiff 3
QPR 0, Preston 2
Reading 1, Birmingham 1
Sheffield United 1, Wigan 0
Stoke 1, Bristol City 2
Swansea 0, Coventry 0
Watford 2, Huddersfield 3
Sunderland 4, Hull 4
Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2
Monday's Matches
Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 2
Birmingham 0, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Sunderland 1
Coventry 2, Watford 2
Hull 1, Millwall 0
Luton Town 3, Blackpool 1
Norwich 0, Rotherham 0
Preston 2, Reading 1
West Brom 2, QPR 2
Wigan 0, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 2
Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0
Friday's Match
Middlesbrough 5, Norwich 1
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1
Blackpool 1, Wigan 0
Millwall 2, Preston 0
QPR 0, Coventry 3
Reading 0, Burnley 0
Rotherham 0, Luton Town 2
Sunderland 2, Birmingham 1
Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0
Watford 2, Bristol City 0
Stoke 1, West Brom 2
Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Wigan vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Match
West Brom vs. Sunderland, 7 a.m.
Monday's Match
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
England League One
Friday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 3, Port Vale 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 0
Burton Albion 2, Barnsley 1
Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Exeter 0, Bolton 1
Forest Green 0, Derby 2
Ipswich 4, Wycombe 0
Lincoln 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 0, Peterborough 3
Monday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Shrewsbury 1
Bolton 1, Cambridge United 1
Charlton 3, Burton Albion 2
Cheltenham 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Peterborough 3, Exeter 1
Plymouth 0, Lincoln 2
Port Vale 0, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth 0, Morecambe 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Wycombe 2, Forest Green 0
Saturday's Matches
Exeter 0, Plymouth 1
Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Fleetwood Town 5
Bristol Rovers 1, Derby 1
Burton Albion 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Forest Green 1, Barnsley 5
Ipswich 6, Charlton 0
Lincoln 3, Port Vale 2
Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 0, Bolton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Cheltenham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Friday's Matches
Carlisle 2, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 0, Bradford 0
Crewe 3, Barrow 0
Gillingham 1, Doncaster 0
Grimsby Town 1, Hartlepool 4
Harrogate Town 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Newport County 3, Northampton 0
Rochdale 4, Walsall 2
Salford 0, Leyton Orient 2
Stevenage 1, Colchester 1
Sutton United 0, Stockport County 1
Swindon 2, Mansfield Town 4
Monday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Salford 3
Barrow 4, Crawley Town 0
Bradford 3, Sutton United 1
Colchester 4, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Grimsby Town 2
Leyton Orient 2, Harrogate Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Gillingham 1
Stockport County 4, Newport County 0
Tranmere 1, Swindon 0
Walsall 0, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Northampton 0
Crawley Town 2, Tranmere 1
Crewe 2, Walsall 0
Gillingham 1, Stockport County 1
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Harrogate Town 2, Doncaster 2
Newport County 2, Hartlepool 0
Rochdale 0, Bradford 3
Stevenage 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sutton United 0, Leyton Orient 2
Swindon 0, Barrow 0
Salford 0, Colchester 1
Tuesday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Friday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Yeovil 1
Barnet 1, Bromley 1
Chesterfield 1, York City FC 3
Dorking Wanderers 1, Woking 2
Halifax Town 3, Wrexham 1
Gateshead FC 2, Scunthorpe 0
Notts County 3, Wealdstone 0
Solihull Moors 1, Maidenhead United 1
Southend 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Torquay United 2, Eastleigh 0
Oldham 2, Altrincham 2
Boreham Wood 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Monday's Matches
Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC 0, Halifax Town 3
Yeovil 0, Dorking Wanderers 1
Wrexham 3, Notts County 2
Woking 1, Southend 1
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 2
Maidstone United FC 0, Barnet 0
Maidenhead United 1, Torquay United 3
Eastleigh 3, Aldershot 3
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Chesterfield 1
Bromley 1, Boreham Wood 1
Altrincham 0, Gateshead FC 1
Wednesday's Match
Eastleigh 2, Gateshead FC 5
Saturday's Matches
Barnet 0, Wrexham 0
Southend 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Torquay United 3, York City FC 2
Solihull Moors 2, Yeovil 2
Oldham 1, Maidenhead United 0
Gateshead FC 0, Bromley 3
Dorking Wanderers 3, Altrincham 2
Chesterfield 3, Eastleigh 2
Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0
Aldershot 2, Scunthorpe 1
Halifax Town 3, Maidstone United FC 0
Notts County 3, Woking 0
Tuesday's Matches
Oldham vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
York City FC vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.