England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Man City 4, Liverpool 1
Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1
Arsenal 4, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Brentford 3
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1
Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2
Sunday's Matches
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Burnley 0, Sunderland 0
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town 2, Watford 0
Preston 3, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Reading 1
Cardiff 2, Swansea 3
Coventry 0, Stoke 4
Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 0, Rotherham 0
Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 0, Millwall 0
Wigan 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0
Friday's Matches
Millwall vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. West Brom, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Hull, 12:30 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m. ppd
Charlton 1, Wycombe 1
Exeter 5, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Morecambe 0
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. ppd
Peterborough 2, Derby 0
Portsmouth 2, Port Vale 2
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m. ppd
Sunday's Match
Forest Green 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Tuesday's Match
Exeter 3, Barnsley 1
Wednesday's Match
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Saturday's Matches
Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0
Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0
Derby 0, Ipswich 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2
Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0
Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2
Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Friday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Colchester 1, Tranmere 1
Crawley Town 2, Rochdale 0
Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Northampton 2
Gillingham 1, Carlisle 0
Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1
Hartlepool 1, Leyton Orient 1
Mansfield Town 0, Sutton United 0
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 1, Salford 3
Swindon 0, Stockport County 1
Tuesday's Matches
Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Walsall 0
Friday's Matches
Stockport County 1, Salford 1
Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Gillingham 1
Colchester 0, Newport County 0
Doncaster 0, Crewe 2
Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1
Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0
Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Northampton 1, Stevenage 1
Walsall 1, Sutton United 1
Friday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Gateshead FC 3
Altrincham 1, Southend 0
Boreham Wood 0, Eastleigh 0
Chesterfield 2, Halifax Town 0
Dorking Wanderers 3, Maidenhead United 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Woking 2
Notts County 4, Scunthorpe 0
Oldham 1, Solihull Moors 1
Torquay United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone 0, Barnet 2
Wrexham 3, York City FC 0
Yeovil 0, Bromley 1
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham 0, Notts County 2
Woking vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Gateshead FC 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Wealdstone 2, Oldham 2
Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1
Dorking Wanderers 1, Southend 0
Woking 1, Barnet 1
Maidstone United FC 2, Bromley 3
York City FC 0, Scunthorpe 0
Halifax Town 2, Aldershot 0
Saturday's Matches
Bromley 4, Solihull Moors 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Dorking Wanderers 2
Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United 0, Chesterfield 0
Maidstone United FC 0, Boreham Wood 4
Scunthorpe 0, Torquay United 1
Wealdstone vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Wrexham 5, Oldham 1
York City FC vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Southend 2
Monday's Match
York City FC vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
