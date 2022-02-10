LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Match
Burnley 0, Watford 0
Tuesday's Matches
West Ham 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Wednesday's Matches
Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 2, Southampton 3
Man City 2, Brentford 0
Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3
Thursday's Matches
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 2, Leicester 0
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Huddersfield 2, Derby 0
Friday's Match
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1
Hull 0, Preston 1
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea 1, Blackburn 0
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Hull 1
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Wednesday's Matches
Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0
Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 2, Reading 1
Preston 0, Huddersfield 0
QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8 a.m.
Monday's Match
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2
Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1
Morecambe 1, Bolton 1
Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2
Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0
Barrow 1, Tranmere 1
Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2
Forest Green 2, Newport County 0
Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1
Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Swindon 1, Exeter 2
Walsall 0, Northampton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sutton United 0, Salford 0
Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3
Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0
Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1
Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1
Northampton 1, Newport County 0
Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0
Stevenage 0, Bradford 1
Tranmere 3, Swindon 0
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Barnet 3
Altrincham 2, Woking 2
Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 3, Weymouth 0
Maidenhead United 2, Eastleigh 2
Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County 1, Dover Athletic 0
Torquay United 1, Wrexham 0
Yeovil 0, Solihull Moors 0
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2
Wealdstone 2, Yeovil 1
Grimsby Town 0, Kings Lynn 0
Southend 2, Bromley 0
Notts County 6, Barnet 1
Saturday's Matches
Kings Lynn vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.