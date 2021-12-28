English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City191522501247
Liverpool181251501541
Chelsea191252421341
Arsenal191126322335
West Ham19946342531
Tottenham17935222030
Man United17845272528
Wolverhampton18747131425
Crystal Palace19586272723
Brighton17584161723
Leicester17647303322
Aston Villa187110242822
Southampton19496202921
Brentford17557212420
Everton17548212919
Leeds18378183616
Watford174112223513
Burnley15186142111
Newcastle191810194211
Norwich19241384210

Sunday, Dec. 26

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 6, Leicester 3

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton 2, Brentford 0

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle 1, Man United 1

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0

Southampton 1, Tottenham 1

Watford 1, West Ham 4

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Arsenal vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth241374382046
Fulham231364511945
Blackburn231265412742
West Brom241185301841
Middlesbrough241068272336
Huddersfield241068312936
QPR221057332835
Stoke221057262135
Nottingham Forest24978322734
Coventry22976292634
Sheffield United22958292832
Millwall22796242430
Blackpool248610253030
Luton Town22787312729
Preston22778242828
Swansea22769263127
Birmingham237610223027
Bristol City237610263527
Hull236512202823
Cardiff226412253922
Reading228311273421
Peterborough235414204419
Barnsley232813153414
Derby23610719217

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby 1, West Brom 0

QPR 0, Bournemouth 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.

Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham231454431647
Sunderland231445422646
Wigan211434402045
Plymouth241275382543
Wycombe221264362642
Oxford United221165362439
Milton Keynes Dons221156422938
Sheffield Wednesday229103302137
Portsmouth221066282236
Accrington Stanley2310310303933
Ipswich23788383429
Charlton238510302829
Burton Albion228410242828
Cheltenham23779294228
Bolton227510293326
Cambridge United23689323826
AFC Wimbledon20677303225
Shrewsbury237412252925
Fleetwood Town235711364322
Lincoln225710243122
Morecambe225512294420
Gillingham223811183417
Doncaster224414133916
Crewe223613193815

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green201352432044
Northampton211245291740
Tranmere221156201438
Sutton United221138332736
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County22976352934
Exeter21894322433
Swindon20965292433
Mansfield Town22958272832
Leyton Orient227105372131
Harrogate Town22868353130
Walsall21777252428
Salford21768242127
Rochdale22697303027
Hartlepool228311243427
Bradford215115272526
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Crawley Town20749233025
Barrow21579222622
Colchester20578162522
Carlisle214710152919
Scunthorpe223109193719
Stevenage214710163419
Oldham224414223916

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m. ppd

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

