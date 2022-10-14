English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal9801231024
Man City972033923
Tottenham9621201020
Chelsea8512131016
Man United8503131515
Newcastle935117914
Brighton9423141114
Brentford10343181713
Bournemouth933382012
Fulham9324141811
Liverpool8242201210
Everton92438910
West Ham931581010
Leeds823311129
Crystal Palace823310129
Aston Villa92347119
Southampton92168177
Wolverhampton91353126
Nottingham Forest91267225
Leicester911715244

Saturday, Oct. 8

Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1

Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0

Man City 4, Southampton 0

Newcastle 5, Brentford 1

Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton 0, Tottenham 1

Sunday, Oct. 9

Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1

West Ham 3, Fulham 1

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2

Everton 1, Man United 2

Monday, Oct. 10

Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1

Friday, Oct. 14

Brentford 2, Brighton 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.

Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd

Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United13733211024
Norwich13733201324
QPR13733191324
Burnley13571201222
Reading13715151822
Swansea13634171621
Blackburn14707161621
Preston144738819
Wigan13544141619
Luton Town13463161318
Bristol City14536222218
Cardiff13535121318
Sunderland13454171317
Watford13454171617
Millwall13526151717
Birmingham13445121216
Stoke13445151716
Rotherham12363131215
Blackpool13436131715
Hull13427132614
Middlesbrough13346141813
West Brom13184171811
Huddersfield12327151911
Coventry101458147

Friday, Oct. 7

QPR 2, Reading 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0

Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0

Blackpool 3, Watford 1

Coventry 0, Burnley 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich 2, Preston 3

Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1

Swansea 2, Sunderland 1

West Brom 0, Luton Town 0

Wigan 1, Cardiff 3

Sunday, Oct. 9

Huddersfield 2, Hull 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Wigan 1, Blackburn 0

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Bristol City 2, Preston 1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth131012241331
Ipswich13931271130
Sheffield Wednesday13823251226
Peterborough13715251422
Portsmouth11641221222
Barnsley12624171220
Bolton1262413820
Exeter13535221618
Shrewsbury12534131418
Derby11524121117
Charlton13373191716
Fleetwood Town12372111016
Accrington Stanley12444141616
Cambridge United13517152316
Bristol Rovers13436182315
Port Vale12435121715
Wycombe12426141614
Lincoln11353141614
Cheltenham12426111514
Oxford United1132691211
Forest Green13328122911
Milton Keynes Dons12318121710
Burton Albion1322915288
Morecambe121479237

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barnsley 0, Exeter 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1

Derby 1, Port Vale 2

Forest Green 1, Bolton 0

Lincoln 0, Charlton 0

Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2

Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1

Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1

Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Charlton 4, Exeter 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1

Saturday, Oct. 15

Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Stevenage131012191031
Leyton Orient1292120729
Northampton13823231426
Salford1273217924
Mansfield Town12723191223
Tranmere1371516922
Bradford12633181121
Carlisle12561161121
Doncaster13634181621
Barrow12705151321
Swindon13553141320
Grimsby Town12543141019
Crewe13454131517
Walsall13445151216
Sutton United13427121714
Stockport County12336131612
AFC Wimbledon12336141912
Newport County13328121711
Gillingham1225541211
Colchester1223710179
Hartlepool1316611239
Harrogate Town122288168
Rochdale122288188
Crawley Town1213810226

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1

Bradford 0, Stockport County 1

Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1

Crewe 1, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1

Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3

Newport County 0, Rochdale 1

Northampton 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Swindon 0

Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2

Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Friday, Oct. 14

Tranmere 3, Crewe 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

