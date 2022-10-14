English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|9
|8
|0
|1
|23
|10
|24
|Man City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|33
|9
|23
|Tottenham
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|10
|20
|Chelsea
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|10
|16
|Man United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|15
|15
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|17
|9
|14
|Brighton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|11
|14
|Brentford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18
|17
|13
|Bournemouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8
|20
|12
|Fulham
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14
|18
|11
|Liverpool
|8
|2
|4
|2
|20
|12
|10
|Everton
|9
|2
|4
|3
|8
|9
|10
|West Ham
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|10
|Leeds
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|12
|9
|Crystal Palace
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|12
|9
|Aston Villa
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|11
|9
|Southampton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|17
|7
|Wolverhampton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|3
|12
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|9
|1
|2
|6
|7
|22
|5
|Leicester
|9
|1
|1
|7
|15
|24
|4
Saturday, Oct. 8
Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1
Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 5, Brentford 1
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Tottenham 1
Sunday, Oct. 9
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Man United 2
Monday, Oct. 10
Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1
Friday, Oct. 14
Brentford 2, Brighton 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
West Ham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|13
|7
|3
|3
|21
|10
|24
|Norwich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|13
|24
|QPR
|13
|7
|3
|3
|19
|13
|24
|Burnley
|13
|5
|7
|1
|20
|12
|22
|Reading
|13
|7
|1
|5
|15
|18
|22
|Swansea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|21
|Blackburn
|14
|7
|0
|7
|16
|16
|21
|Preston
|14
|4
|7
|3
|8
|8
|19
|Wigan
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|16
|19
|Luton Town
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16
|13
|18
|Bristol City
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|22
|18
|Cardiff
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|13
|18
|Sunderland
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|13
|17
|Watford
|13
|4
|5
|4
|17
|16
|17
|Millwall
|13
|5
|2
|6
|15
|17
|17
|Birmingham
|13
|4
|4
|5
|12
|12
|16
|Stoke
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|17
|16
|Rotherham
|12
|3
|6
|3
|13
|12
|15
|Blackpool
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|17
|15
|Hull
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|26
|14
|Middlesbrough
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|18
|13
|West Brom
|13
|1
|8
|4
|17
|18
|11
|Huddersfield
|12
|3
|2
|7
|15
|19
|11
|Coventry
|10
|1
|4
|5
|8
|14
|7
Friday, Oct. 7
QPR 2, Reading 1
Saturday, Oct. 8
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0
Blackpool 3, Watford 1
Coventry 0, Burnley 1
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2, Preston 3
Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1
Swansea 2, Sunderland 1
West Brom 0, Luton Town 0
Wigan 1, Cardiff 3
Sunday, Oct. 9
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Wigan 1, Blackburn 0
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Bristol City 2, Preston 1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Blackpool vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Luton Town, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|13
|10
|1
|2
|24
|13
|31
|Ipswich
|13
|9
|3
|1
|27
|11
|30
|Sheffield Wednesday
|13
|8
|2
|3
|25
|12
|26
|Peterborough
|13
|7
|1
|5
|25
|14
|22
|Portsmouth
|11
|6
|4
|1
|22
|12
|22
|Barnsley
|12
|6
|2
|4
|17
|12
|20
|Bolton
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|8
|20
|Exeter
|13
|5
|3
|5
|22
|16
|18
|Shrewsbury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|13
|14
|18
|Derby
|11
|5
|2
|4
|12
|11
|17
|Charlton
|13
|3
|7
|3
|19
|17
|16
|Fleetwood Town
|12
|3
|7
|2
|11
|10
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|16
|16
|Cambridge United
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|23
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|13
|4
|3
|6
|18
|23
|15
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|17
|15
|Wycombe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|16
|14
|Lincoln
|11
|3
|5
|3
|14
|16
|14
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|15
|14
|Oxford United
|11
|3
|2
|6
|9
|12
|11
|Forest Green
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|29
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|12
|3
|1
|8
|12
|17
|10
|Burton Albion
|13
|2
|2
|9
|15
|28
|8
|Morecambe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|9
|23
|7
Saturday, Oct. 8
Barnsley 0, Exeter 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1
Derby 1, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 1, Bolton 0
Lincoln 0, Charlton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1
Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Charlton 4, Exeter 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough 4, Forest Green 1
Saturday, Oct. 15
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Ipswich vs. Derby, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Barnsley vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Stevenage
|13
|10
|1
|2
|19
|10
|31
|Leyton Orient
|12
|9
|2
|1
|20
|7
|29
|Northampton
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|26
|Salford
|12
|7
|3
|2
|17
|9
|24
|Mansfield Town
|12
|7
|2
|3
|19
|12
|23
|Tranmere
|13
|7
|1
|5
|16
|9
|22
|Bradford
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|11
|21
|Carlisle
|12
|5
|6
|1
|16
|11
|21
|Doncaster
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|16
|21
|Barrow
|12
|7
|0
|5
|15
|13
|21
|Swindon
|13
|5
|5
|3
|14
|13
|20
|Grimsby Town
|12
|5
|4
|3
|14
|10
|19
|Crewe
|13
|4
|5
|4
|13
|15
|17
|Walsall
|13
|4
|4
|5
|15
|12
|16
|Sutton United
|13
|4
|2
|7
|12
|17
|14
|Stockport County
|12
|3
|3
|6
|13
|16
|12
|AFC Wimbledon
|12
|3
|3
|6
|14
|19
|12
|Newport County
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|17
|11
|Gillingham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|4
|12
|11
|Colchester
|12
|2
|3
|7
|10
|17
|9
|Hartlepool
|13
|1
|6
|6
|11
|23
|9
|Harrogate Town
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|16
|8
|Rochdale
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|18
|8
|Crawley Town
|12
|1
|3
|8
|10
|22
|6
Saturday, Oct. 8
Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Stockport County 1
Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1
Crewe 1, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3
Newport County 0, Rochdale 1
Northampton 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Swindon 0
Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2
Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Friday, Oct. 14
Tranmere 3, Crewe 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
