English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|33
|25
|5
|3
|80
|21
|80
|Liverpool
|33
|24
|7
|2
|85
|22
|79
|Chelsea
|32
|19
|8
|5
|67
|27
|65
|Arsenal
|33
|19
|3
|11
|52
|40
|60
|Tottenham
|33
|18
|4
|11
|56
|38
|58
|Man United
|34
|15
|9
|10
|53
|51
|54
|West Ham
|34
|15
|7
|12
|52
|44
|52
|Wolverhampton
|33
|15
|4
|14
|33
|29
|49
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|10
|13
|40
|55
|43
|Leicester
|32
|11
|9
|12
|47
|51
|42
|Brighton
|34
|9
|14
|11
|31
|42
|41
|Brentford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|41
|49
|40
|Southampton
|34
|9
|13
|12
|40
|56
|40
|Crystal Palace
|33
|8
|14
|11
|43
|41
|38
|Aston Villa
|32
|11
|4
|17
|42
|46
|37
|Leeds
|33
|8
|10
|15
|38
|68
|34
|Burnley
|33
|6
|13
|14
|29
|45
|31
|Everton
|32
|8
|5
|19
|34
|55
|29
|Watford
|33
|6
|4
|23
|31
|67
|22
|Norwich
|33
|5
|6
|22
|22
|69
|21
Sunday, April 17
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 19
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Wednesday, April 20
Everton 1, Leicester 1
Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4
Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 3, Brighton 0
Thursday, April 21
Burnley 2, Southampton 0
Saturday, April 23
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Sunday, April 24
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Monday, April 25
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Thursday, April 28
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 2
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|43
|26
|9
|8
|99
|38
|87
|Bournemouth
|42
|22
|12
|8
|66
|36
|78
|Huddersfield
|44
|21
|13
|10
|60
|46
|76
|Nottingham Forest
|42
|21
|10
|11
|66
|37
|73
|Luton Town
|44
|20
|12
|12
|62
|48
|72
|Sheffield United
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|44
|69
|Blackburn
|44
|18
|12
|14
|57
|46
|66
|Millwall
|44
|17
|15
|12
|50
|44
|66
|Middlesbrough
|43
|18
|10
|15
|53
|45
|64
|Coventry
|44
|17
|12
|15
|58
|56
|63
|QPR
|44
|18
|9
|17
|58
|56
|63
|Stoke
|44
|17
|10
|17
|55
|48
|61
|West Brom
|44
|16
|13
|15
|47
|45
|61
|Swansea
|43
|16
|12
|15
|54
|59
|60
|Preston
|44
|14
|16
|14
|45
|54
|58
|Blackpool
|43
|15
|12
|16
|52
|51
|57
|Bristol City
|44
|14
|10
|20
|57
|75
|52
|Hull
|44
|14
|8
|22
|40
|48
|50
|Cardiff
|43
|14
|7
|22
|48
|65
|49
|Birmingham
|44
|11
|13
|20
|48
|72
|46
|Reading
|44
|13
|8
|23
|54
|85
|41
|Peterborough
|44
|8
|10
|26
|38
|84
|34
|Derby
|44
|13
|13
|18
|43
|52
|31
|Barnsley
|43
|6
|12
|25
|32
|64
|30
Monday, April 18
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Tuesday, April 19
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Friday, April 22
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Saturday, April 23
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Monday, April 25
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Tuesday, April 26
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, April 29
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Barnsley vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 2
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|44
|26
|11
|7
|77
|41
|89
|Rotherham
|44
|26
|8
|10
|67
|32
|86
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|25
|11
|9
|73
|44
|86
|Sunderland
|44
|23
|11
|10
|77
|52
|80
|Plymouth
|45
|23
|11
|11
|68
|43
|80
|Wycombe
|45
|22
|14
|9
|73
|50
|80
|Sheffield Wednesday
|44
|22
|13
|9
|71
|47
|79
|Oxford United
|45
|22
|9
|14
|81
|58
|75
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|13
|12
|64
|45
|70
|Bolton
|45
|20
|10
|15
|70
|55
|70
|Ipswich
|45
|17
|16
|12
|63
|46
|67
|Charlton
|45
|17
|8
|20
|55
|55
|59
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|77
|58
|Cambridge United
|45
|15
|12
|18
|54
|72
|57
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|16
|16
|64
|78
|55
|Burton Albion
|45
|14
|11
|20
|50
|65
|53
|Shrewsbury
|45
|12
|14
|19
|47
|48
|50
|Lincoln
|45
|13
|10
|22
|53
|62
|49
|Morecambe
|45
|10
|12
|23
|57
|87
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|44
|8
|16
|20
|58
|75
|40
|Gillingham
|45
|8
|16
|21
|35
|67
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|6
|19
|20
|46
|71
|37
|Doncaster
|45
|10
|7
|28
|36
|81
|37
|Crewe
|45
|7
|8
|30
|36
|81
|29
Monday, April 18
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Tuesday, April 19
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Saturday, April 23
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Tuesday, April 26
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|43
|23
|14
|6
|71
|37
|83
|Exeter
|43
|22
|14
|7
|62
|38
|80
|Northampton
|44
|22
|10
|12
|56
|36
|76
|Port Vale
|44
|21
|12
|11
|65
|44
|75
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|21
|11
|12
|60
|46
|74
|Mansfield Town
|43
|21
|9
|13
|61
|48
|72
|Sutton United
|43
|20
|10
|13
|63
|49
|70
|Salford
|44
|19
|12
|13
|56
|40
|69
|Tranmere
|44
|19
|12
|13
|50
|40
|69
|Swindon
|43
|19
|11
|13
|70
|52
|68
|Newport County
|44
|18
|12
|14
|65
|55
|66
|Crawley Town
|43
|17
|9
|17
|53
|58
|60
|Leyton Orient
|44
|13
|16
|15
|60
|46
|55
|Walsall
|44
|14
|11
|19
|45
|55
|53
|Hartlepool
|44
|14
|11
|19
|43
|61
|53
|Bradford
|44
|12
|16
|16
|47
|54
|52
|Colchester
|44
|13
|12
|19
|44
|58
|51
|Rochdale
|44
|11
|17
|16
|46
|55
|50
|Harrogate Town
|44
|13
|11
|20
|61
|72
|50
|Carlisle
|44
|13
|11
|20
|37
|59
|50
|Barrow
|43
|10
|14
|19
|41
|50
|44
|Stevenage
|43
|10
|14
|19
|40
|62
|44
|Oldham
|44
|9
|10
|25
|43
|70
|37
|Scunthorpe
|44
|4
|13
|27
|28
|82
|25
Monday, April 18
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1
Friday, April 22
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Saturday, April 23
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Tuesday, April 26
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 2
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.