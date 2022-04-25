English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City332553802180
Liverpool332472852279
Chelsea321985672765
Arsenal3319311524060
Tottenham3318411563858
Man United3415910535154
West Ham3415712524452
Wolverhampton3315414332949
Newcastle34111013405543
Leicester3211912475142
Brighton3491411314241
Brentford3411716414940
Southampton3491312405640
Crystal Palace3381411434138
Aston Villa3211417424637
Leeds3381015386834
Burnley3361314294531
Everton328519345529
Watford336423316722
Norwich335622226921

Sunday, April 17

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Burnley 1

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool 4, Man United 0

Wednesday, April 20

Everton 1, Leicester 1

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 0

Thursday, April 21

Burnley 2, Southampton 0

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal 3, Man United 1

Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0

Man City 5, Watford 1

Norwich 0, Newcastle 3

Brentford 0, Tottenham 0

Sunday, April 24

Brighton 2, Southampton 2

Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea 1, West Ham 0

Liverpool 2, Everton 0

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0

Thursday, April 28

Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham432698993887
Bournemouth4222128663678
Huddersfield44211310604676
Nottingham Forest42211011663773
Luton Town44201212624872
Sheffield United44191213564469
Blackburn44181214574666
Millwall44171512504466
Middlesbrough43181015534564
Coventry44171215585663
QPR4418917585663
Stoke44171017554861
West Brom44161315474561
Swansea43161215545960
Preston44141614455458
Blackpool43151216525157
Bristol City44141020577552
Hull4414822404850
Cardiff4314722486549
Birmingham44111320487246
Reading4413823548541
Peterborough4481026388434
Derby44131318435231
Barnsley4361225326430

Monday, April 18

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2

Reading 4, Swansea 4

QPR 1, Derby 0

Millwall 2, Hull 1

Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3

Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1

Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1

Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham 3, Preston 0

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1

West Brom 0, Coventry 0

Stoke 1, QPR 0

Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Hull 3, Reading 0

Derby 1, Bristol City 3

Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 2, Millwall 2

Monday, April 25

Preston 1, Blackburn 4

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 29

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Barnsley vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan4426117774189
Rotherham4426810673286
Milton Keynes Dons4525119734486
Sunderland44231110775280
Plymouth45231111684380
Wycombe4522149735080
Sheffield Wednesday4422139714779
Oxford United4522914815875
Portsmouth44191312644570
Bolton45201015705570
Ipswich45171612634667
Charlton4517820555559
Accrington Stanley45161019577758
Cambridge United45151218547257
Cheltenham45131616647855
Burton Albion45141120506553
Shrewsbury45121419474850
Lincoln45131022536249
Morecambe45101223578742
Fleetwood Town4481620587540
Gillingham4581621356740
AFC Wimbledon4561920467137
Doncaster4510728368137
Crewe457830368129

Monday, April 18

Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3

Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0

Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2

Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0

Ipswich 2, Wigan 2

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1

Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Wigan 1, Plymouth 1

Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1

Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0

Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0

Crewe 1, Ipswich 1

Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2

Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4323146713783
Exeter4322147623880
Northampton44221012563676
Port Vale44211211654475
Bristol Rovers44211112604674
Mansfield Town4321913614872
Sutton United43201013634970
Salford44191213564069
Tranmere44191213504069
Swindon43191113705268
Newport County44181214655566
Crawley Town4317917535860
Leyton Orient44131615604655
Walsall44141119455553
Hartlepool44141119436153
Bradford44121616475452
Colchester44131219445851
Rochdale44111716465550
Harrogate Town44131120617250
Carlisle44131120375950
Barrow43101419415044
Stevenage43101419406244
Oldham4491025437037
Scunthorpe4441327288225

Monday, April 18

Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 3, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0

Forest Green 2, Oldham 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0

Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Salford 2, Barrow 2

Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1

Sutton United 1, Newport County 0

Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2

Tranmere 2, Exeter 0

Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1

Friday, April 22

Newport County 1, Colchester 2

Saturday, April 23

Barrow 1, Sutton United 0

Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0

Exeter 2, Rochdale 0

Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4

Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0

Oldham 1, Salford 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0

Walsall 2, Port Vale 0

Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

