English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Liverpool151041441234
Chelsea15103235933
Man City14102229832
West Ham15834281927
Arsenal14725172023
Tottenham13715131722
Man United14635242421
Wolverhampton15636121321
Brighton15483141620
Leicester14545222519
Crystal Palace14374192016
Brentford14446171916
Aston Villa14518192316
Southampton15375142116
Everton14437172415
Leeds14365132015
Watford14419192613
Burnley14176142110
Newcastle15177173010
Norwich1424882810

Saturday, Nov. 27

Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2

Liverpool 4, Southampton 0

Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0

Brighton 0, Leeds 0

Sunday, Nov. 28

Brentford 1, Everton 0

Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Leicester 4, Watford 2

Man City 2, West Ham 1

Chelsea 1, Man United 1

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Newcastle 1, Norwich 1

Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Watford 1, Chelsea 2

West Ham 1, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 0

Southampton 2, Leicester 2

Aston Villa 1, Man City 2

Everton 1, Liverpool 4

Thursday, Dec. 2

Tottenham 2, Brentford 0

Man United 3, Arsenal 2

Saturday, Dec. 4

West Ham 3, Chelsea 2

Newcastle 1, Burnley 0

Southampton 1, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1

Watford vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Brentford vs. Watford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.

Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham211353501744
Bournemouth211272371743
West Brom211074291737
Blackburn211065352736
QPR201055332535
Coventry21966282533
Stoke20947242131
Millwall21795232230
Middlesbrough21858242329
Sheffield United21858282829
Huddersfield21858242429
Luton Town21777302628
Nottingham Forest21777262328
Swansea21768252727
Blackpool21768202527
Birmingham21759202426
Bristol City21759223026
Preston21678222725
Hull216411172422
Reading218310273321
Cardiff216312233721
Peterborough214413174016
Barnsley212712143213
Derby21410717211

Friday, Nov. 26

West Brom 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday, Nov. 27

Preston 1, Fulham 1

Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0

Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2

Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 2, Millwall 1

Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2

Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0

Stoke 0, Blackburn 1

Swansea 2, Reading 3

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0

Monday, Nov. 29

Derby 1, QPR 2

Friday, Dec. 3

Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1

Saturday, Dec. 4

Coventry 1, West Brom 2

Barnsley 1, Huddersfield 1

Blackburn 1, Preston 0

Blackpool 0, Luton Town 3

Bristol City 1, Derby 0

Cardiff 2, Sheffield United 3

Middlesbrough 1, Swansea 0

Millwall 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Peterborough 0

Reading 1, Hull 1

Sunday, Dec. 5

QPR vs. Stoke, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham191153341338
Wigan181224341638
Wycombe201154322338
Plymouth201064332236
Sunderland191135312436
Milton Keynes Dons191045372434
Oxford United19964301933
Sheffield Wednesday20893282133
Portsmouth20956262232
Burton Albion20848222328
Ipswich20767363027
Cheltenham19766263027
Accrington Stanley20839283727
Bolton20758292926
Charlton20659262723
Cambridge United20587273523
AFC Wimbledon18567263021
Lincoln19568202421
Shrewsbury195410182519
Morecambe195410293719
Gillingham20389162717
Fleetwood Town193610313915
Doncaster193412113413
Crewe202612173612

Saturday, Nov. 27

AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2

Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0

Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2

Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0

Plymouth 1, Wigan 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2

Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0

Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Sunday, Nov. 28

Ipswich 2, Crewe 1

Saturday, Dec. 4

Accrington Stanley 5, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green181242341440
Northampton191045251534
Exeter19892312133
Swindon18963281833
Port Vale19955322032
Sutton United191027282232
Harrogate Town19865332430
Leyton Orient196103321728
Newport County19775302328
Tranmere18756151426
Salford19667221924
Bradford19595252324
Rochdale19595242424
Walsall19667212324
Mansfield Town19658212523
Bristol Rovers19658222923
Hartlepool197210203023
Colchester18567162221
Crawley Town18639202821
Barrow19478202419
Stevenage18468153018
Carlisle19379132816
Oldham194312163015
Scunthorpe19289153514

Friday, Nov. 26

Colchester 1, Newport County 1

Saturday, Nov. 27

Carlisle 1, Walsall 0

Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2

Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Rochdale 1, Exeter 1

Salford 2, Oldham 0

Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1

Sutton United 1, Barrow 0

Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

