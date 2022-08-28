English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal440011312
Man City431013510
Tottenham43109310
Brighton43105110
Leeds4211747
Chelsea4211567
Newcastle4130646
Man United4202476
Liverpool41211355
Brentford4121965
Fulham4121665
Crystal Palace4112684
Southampton4112584
Nottingham Forest4112254
Aston Villa4103373
West Ham4103153
Bournemouth41032163
Everton4022352
Wolverhampton4022242
Leicester40136101

Saturday, Aug. 20

Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1

Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham 3, Brentford 2

Leicester 1, Southampton 2

Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3

Sunday, Aug. 21

Leeds 3, Chelsea 0

West Ham 0, Brighton 2

Newcastle 3, Man City 3

Monday, Aug. 22

Man United 2, Liverpool 1

Saturday, Aug. 27

Southampton 0, Man United 1

Brentford 1, Everton 1

Brighton 1, Leeds 0

Chelsea 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0

Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 1

Sunday, Aug. 28

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1

Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Reading64027612
Sheffield United632110511
Hull6321101011
Norwich63127510
Rotherham5230829
Burnley62311179
Watford6231659
Blackburn6303689
Bristol City62221198
Preston6150108
QPR6222998
Sunderland6222888
Blackpool6222898
Cardiff6222348
West Brom61411087
Millwall6213797
Stoke6213687
Middlesbrough61329106
Luton Town6132456
Wigan5131476
Birmingham6123365
Swansea61235105
Huddersfield5113784
Coventry3012571

Saturday, Aug. 20

Birmingham 0, Wigan 1

Burnley 3, Blackpool 3

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston 0, Watford 0

QPR 1, Rotherham 1

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0

Stoke 0, Sunderland 1

Swansea 0, Luton Town 2

West Brom 5, Hull 2

Sunday, Aug. 21

Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0

Friday, Aug. 26

Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunderland 0, Norwich 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2

Hull 3, Coventry 2

Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1

Millwall 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0

Watford 2, QPR 3

Wigan 1, Burnley 5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Portsmouth642013514
Ipswich642012414
Sheffield Wednesday641112513
Peterborough640213612
Plymouth640210712
Derby63215311
Cambridge United631291010
Charlton62311069
Exeter6222958
Bolton6222558
Accrington Stanley5140877
Wycombe6213997
Milton Keynes Dons6213777
Fleetwood Town6141667
Bristol Rovers6213897
Barnsley6213787
Oxford United6213567
Lincoln6141697
Port Vale6213587
Shrewsbury6132366
Cheltenham6114484
Forest Green51134124
Morecambe60332103
Burton Albion60157181

Saturday, Aug. 20

Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3

Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2

Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1

Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0

Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1

Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0

Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1

Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3

Saturday, Aug. 27

Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1

Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2

Derby 2, Peterborough 1

Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2

Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Plymouth 2, Bolton 0

Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0

Wycombe 1, Charlton 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient651012416
Barrow650110615
Doncaster64209514
Salford641110413
Stevenage64118513
Northampton632111911
Crewe63218611
Mansfield Town6303989
Walsall6222858
Bradford6222758
Carlisle5221548
AFC Wimbledon6222888
Sutton United6222558
Grimsby Town5221448
Tranmere6213757
Newport County6213987
Swindon6141667
Harrogate Town6213587
Stockport County61147104
Colchester61145104
Gillingham6114184
Crawley Town6024382
Hartlepool60244132
Rochdale6015291

Saturday, Aug. 20

Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3

Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3

Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Crewe 2, Northampton 2

Doncaster 2, Salford 1

Gillingham 0, Walsall 0

Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0

Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1

Newport County 2, Tranmere 1

Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1

Swindon 3, Rochdale 0

Saturday, Aug. 27

AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1

Bradford 0, Crewe 0

Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4

Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2

Northampton 0, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Stockport County 1, Swindon 1

Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 2, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you