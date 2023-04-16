English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|31
|23
|5
|3
|74
|31
|74
|Man City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|78
|28
|70
|Man United
|30
|18
|5
|7
|46
|37
|59
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|48
|24
|56
|Tottenham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|57
|45
|53
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|44
|40
|50
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|54
|37
|49
|Liverpool
|29
|12
|8
|9
|50
|35
|44
|Brentford
|31
|10
|13
|8
|47
|42
|43
|Fulham
|30
|12
|6
|12
|42
|41
|42
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|30
|33
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|9
|9
|13
|31
|40
|36
|Wolverhampton
|31
|9
|7
|15
|26
|42
|34
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|6
|16
|31
|59
|33
|West Ham
|30
|8
|7
|15
|29
|41
|31
|Leeds
|30
|7
|8
|15
|39
|54
|29
|Everton
|31
|6
|9
|16
|24
|46
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|6
|9
|16
|24
|56
|27
|Leicester
|31
|7
|4
|20
|41
|55
|25
|Southampton
|31
|6
|5
|20
|24
|53
|23
Saturday, April 8
Man United 2, Everton 0
Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 1, Newcastle 2
Fulham 0, West Ham 1
Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0
Southampton 1, Man City 4
Sunday, April 9
Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 5
Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2
Saturday, April 15
Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0
Chelsea 1, Brighton 2
Everton 1, Fulham 3
Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 0
Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 3
Man City 3, Leicester 1
Sunday, April 16
West Ham 2, Arsenal 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Man United 2
Monday, April 17
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Arsenal vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Fulham vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 23
Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 25
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|41
|26
|13
|2
|78
|30
|91
|Sheffield United
|41
|24
|7
|10
|64
|36
|79
|Luton Town
|42
|20
|14
|8
|53
|36
|74
|Middlesbrough
|42
|21
|8
|13
|79
|51
|71
|Millwall
|42
|18
|11
|13
|50
|41
|65
|Blackburn
|41
|19
|6
|16
|45
|47
|63
|Coventry
|42
|16
|14
|12
|52
|43
|62
|Preston
|42
|17
|11
|14
|41
|47
|62
|Sunderland
|42
|16
|13
|13
|60
|51
|61
|Norwich
|42
|17
|10
|15
|55
|47
|61
|West Brom
|41
|16
|12
|13
|52
|45
|60
|Watford
|42
|15
|14
|13
|51
|47
|59
|Swansea
|42
|15
|11
|16
|57
|59
|56
|Bristol City
|42
|13
|14
|15
|50
|52
|53
|Hull
|42
|13
|14
|15
|48
|57
|53
|Stoke
|42
|14
|10
|18
|54
|49
|52
|Birmingham
|42
|13
|11
|18
|45
|53
|50
|Rotherham
|41
|10
|15
|16
|44
|54
|45
|Huddersfield
|42
|11
|10
|21
|41
|60
|43
|QPR
|42
|11
|10
|21
|40
|67
|43
|Cardiff
|41
|11
|9
|21
|34
|50
|42
|Reading
|42
|13
|9
|20
|43
|62
|42
|Blackpool
|42
|9
|11
|22
|44
|67
|38
|Wigan
|42
|8
|13
|21
|34
|63
|34
Monday, April 10
Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 2
Birmingham 0, Stoke 0
Cardiff 0, Sunderland 1
Coventry 2, Watford 2
Hull 1, Millwall 0
Luton Town 3, Blackpool 1
Norwich 0, Rotherham 0
Preston 2, Reading 1
West Brom 2, QPR 2
Wigan 0, Swansea 2
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 2
Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0
Friday, April 14
Middlesbrough 5, Norwich 1
Saturday, April 15
Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1
Blackpool 1, Wigan 0
Millwall 2, Preston 0
QPR 0, Coventry 3
Reading 0, Burnley 0
Rotherham 0, Luton Town 2
Sunderland 2, Birmingham 1
Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0
Watford 2, Bristol City 0
Stoke 1, West Brom 2
Blackburn 0, Hull 0
Tuesday, April 18
Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Wigan vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
West Brom vs. Sunderland, 7 a.m.
Monday, April 24
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|41
|26
|8
|7
|71
|44
|86
|Ipswich
|41
|24
|13
|4
|85
|32
|85
|Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|24
|12
|6
|73
|35
|84
|Barnsley
|41
|25
|6
|10
|74
|38
|81
|Bolton
|41
|20
|11
|10
|55
|32
|71
|Peterborough
|42
|22
|4
|16
|71
|50
|70
|Derby
|42
|19
|12
|11
|63
|43
|69
|Wycombe
|42
|19
|8
|15
|55
|43
|65
|Portsmouth
|42
|16
|16
|10
|56
|46
|64
|Shrewsbury
|41
|16
|8
|17
|49
|53
|56
|Charlton
|42
|14
|13
|15
|62
|59
|55
|Lincoln
|41
|12
|19
|10
|42
|43
|55
|Exeter
|42
|14
|11
|17
|59
|56
|53
|Fleetwood Town
|42
|13
|14
|15
|50
|47
|53
|Bristol Rovers
|40
|14
|10
|16
|54
|62
|52
|Burton Albion
|40
|13
|9
|18
|54
|76
|48
|Cheltenham
|42
|12
|11
|19
|37
|54
|47
|Port Vale
|42
|12
|10
|20
|42
|63
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|42
|11
|10
|21
|40
|60
|43
|Oxford United
|41
|9
|13
|19
|40
|51
|40
|Cambridge United
|41
|11
|7
|23
|35
|61
|40
|Morecambe
|43
|8
|14
|21
|39
|71
|38
|Accrington Stanley
|41
|9
|11
|21
|35
|71
|38
|Forest Green
|42
|6
|8
|28
|30
|81
|26
Monday, April 10
Barnsley 2, Shrewsbury 1
Bolton 1, Cambridge United 1
Charlton 3, Burton Albion 2
Cheltenham 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Peterborough 3, Exeter 1
Plymouth 0, Lincoln 2
Port Vale 0, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth 0, Morecambe 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Wycombe 2, Forest Green 0
Saturday, April 15
Exeter 0, Plymouth 1
Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Fleetwood Town 5
Bristol Rovers 1, Derby 1
Burton Albion 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Forest Green 1, Barnsley 5
Ipswich 6, Charlton 0
Lincoln 3, Port Vale 2
Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 0, Bolton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Cheltenham 2
Tuesday, April 18
Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|41
|24
|12
|5
|56
|27
|84
|Northampton
|42
|20
|14
|8
|55
|38
|74
|Stevenage
|41
|20
|13
|8
|56
|38
|73
|Stockport County
|42
|20
|11
|11
|58
|34
|71
|Carlisle
|42
|19
|14
|9
|60
|37
|71
|Bradford
|41
|19
|14
|8
|54
|35
|71
|Mansfield Town
|41
|18
|12
|11
|65
|50
|66
|Salford
|42
|19
|9
|14
|64
|49
|66
|Barrow
|42
|18
|8
|16
|46
|47
|62
|Sutton United
|42
|15
|12
|15
|42
|47
|57
|Tranmere
|42
|14
|11
|17
|40
|44
|53
|Swindon
|41
|13
|13
|15
|52
|50
|52
|Grimsby Town
|41
|13
|13
|15
|45
|52
|52
|Doncaster
|42
|15
|7
|20
|43
|59
|52
|Walsall
|42
|11
|18
|13
|42
|42
|51
|Crewe
|41
|12
|15
|14
|41
|51
|51
|Newport County
|41
|12
|14
|15
|43
|47
|50
|Gillingham
|42
|12
|12
|18
|30
|45
|48
|AFC Wimbledon
|43
|11
|14
|18
|46
|53
|47
|Colchester
|42
|11
|12
|19
|40
|47
|45
|Harrogate Town
|41
|9
|15
|17
|49
|61
|42
|Crawley Town
|42
|10
|11
|21
|45
|69
|41
|Hartlepool
|42
|8
|15
|19
|48
|72
|39
|Rochdale
|42
|8
|9
|25
|39
|65
|33
Monday, April 10
AFC Wimbledon 2, Salford 3
Barrow 4, Crawley Town 0
Bradford 3, Sutton United 1
Colchester 4, Crewe 0
Doncaster 1, Grimsby Town 2
Leyton Orient 2, Harrogate Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Gillingham 1
Stockport County 4, Newport County 0
Tranmere 1, Swindon 0
Walsall 0, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1
Saturday, April 15
Carlisle 0, Northampton 0
Crawley Town 2, Tranmere 1
Crewe 2, Walsall 0
Gillingham 1, Stockport County 1
Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1
Harrogate Town 2, Doncaster 2
Newport County 2, Hartlepool 0
Rochdale 0, Bradford 3
Stevenage 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sutton United 0, Leyton Orient 2
Swindon 0, Barrow 0
Salford 0, Colchester 1
Tuesday, April 18
Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
