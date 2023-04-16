English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal312353743174
Man City302244782870
Man United301857463759
Newcastle3015114482456
Tottenham3116510574553
Aston Villa3115511444050
Brighton291478543749
Liverpool291289503544
Brentford3110138474243
Fulham3012612424142
Chelsea3110912303339
Crystal Palace319913314036
Wolverhampton319715264234
Bournemouth319616315933
West Ham308715294131
Leeds307815395429
Everton316916244627
Nottingham Forest316916245627
Leicester317420415525
Southampton316520245323

Saturday, April 8

Man United 2, Everton 0

Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 1, Newcastle 2

Fulham 0, West Ham 1

Leicester 0, Bournemouth 1

Tottenham 2, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton 1, Chelsea 0

Southampton 1, Man City 4

Sunday, April 9

Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 5

Liverpool 2, Arsenal 2

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa 3, Newcastle 0

Chelsea 1, Brighton 2

Everton 1, Fulham 3

Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 0

Tottenham 2, Bournemouth 3

Man City 3, Leicester 1

Sunday, April 16

West Ham 2, Arsenal 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Man United 2

Monday, April 17

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Fulham vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 23

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 25

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Man United, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley4126132783091
Sheffield United4124710643679
Luton Town4220148533674
Middlesbrough4221813795171
Millwall42181113504165
Blackburn4119616454763
Coventry42161412524362
Preston42171114414762
Sunderland42161313605161
Norwich42171015554761
West Brom41161213524560
Watford42151413514759
Swansea42151116575956
Bristol City42131415505253
Hull42131415485753
Stoke42141018544952
Birmingham42131118455350
Rotherham41101516445445
Huddersfield42111021416043
QPR42111021406743
Cardiff4111921345042
Reading4213920436242
Blackpool4291122446738
Wigan4281321346334

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield 2, Blackburn 2

Birmingham 0, Stoke 0

Cardiff 0, Sunderland 1

Coventry 2, Watford 2

Hull 1, Millwall 0

Luton Town 3, Blackpool 1

Norwich 0, Rotherham 0

Preston 2, Reading 1

West Brom 2, QPR 2

Wigan 0, Swansea 2

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 2

Burnley 2, Sheffield United 0

Friday, April 14

Middlesbrough 5, Norwich 1

Saturday, April 15

Sheffield United 4, Cardiff 1

Blackpool 1, Wigan 0

Millwall 2, Preston 0

QPR 0, Coventry 3

Reading 0, Burnley 0

Rotherham 0, Luton Town 2

Sunderland 2, Birmingham 1

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Watford 2, Bristol City 0

Stoke 1, West Brom 2

Blackburn 0, Hull 0

Tuesday, April 18

Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

Watford vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Wigan vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Blackburn, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

West Brom vs. Sunderland, 7 a.m.

Monday, April 24

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m. ppd

Blackburn vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth412687714486
Ipswich4124134853285
Sheffield Wednesday4224126733584
Barnsley4125610743881
Bolton41201110553271
Peterborough4222416715070
Derby42191211634369
Wycombe4219815554365
Portsmouth42161610564664
Shrewsbury4116817495356
Charlton42141315625955
Lincoln41121910424355
Exeter42141117595653
Fleetwood Town42131415504753
Bristol Rovers40141016546252
Burton Albion4013918547648
Cheltenham42121119375447
Port Vale42121020426346
Milton Keynes Dons42111021406043
Oxford United4191319405140
Cambridge United4111723356140
Morecambe4381421397138
Accrington Stanley4191121357138
Forest Green426828308126

Monday, April 10

Barnsley 2, Shrewsbury 1

Bolton 1, Cambridge United 1

Charlton 3, Burton Albion 2

Cheltenham 1, Ipswich 1

Derby 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Peterborough 3, Exeter 1

Plymouth 0, Lincoln 2

Port Vale 0, Oxford United 0

Portsmouth 0, Morecambe 0

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Wycombe 2, Forest Green 0

Saturday, April 15

Exeter 0, Plymouth 1

Cambridge United 2, Peterborough 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Fleetwood Town 5

Bristol Rovers 1, Derby 1

Burton Albion 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Forest Green 1, Barnsley 5

Ipswich 6, Charlton 0

Lincoln 3, Port Vale 2

Morecambe 1, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 0, Bolton 1

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Cheltenham 2

Tuesday, April 18

Lincoln vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient4124125562784
Northampton4220148553874
Stevenage4120138563873
Stockport County42201111583471
Carlisle4219149603771
Bradford4119148543571
Mansfield Town41181211655066
Salford4219914644966
Barrow4218816464762
Sutton United42151215424757
Tranmere42141117404453
Swindon41131315525052
Grimsby Town41131315455252
Doncaster4215720435952
Walsall42111813424251
Crewe41121514415151
Newport County41121415434750
Gillingham42121218304548
AFC Wimbledon43111418465347
Colchester42111219404745
Harrogate Town4191517496142
Crawley Town42101121456941
Hartlepool4281519487239
Rochdale428925396533

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon 2, Salford 3

Barrow 4, Crawley Town 0

Bradford 3, Sutton United 1

Colchester 4, Crewe 0

Doncaster 1, Grimsby Town 2

Leyton Orient 2, Harrogate Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1

Northampton 2, Gillingham 1

Stockport County 4, Newport County 0

Tranmere 1, Swindon 0

Walsall 0, Carlisle 0

Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1

Saturday, April 15

Carlisle 0, Northampton 0

Crawley Town 2, Tranmere 1

Crewe 2, Walsall 0

Gillingham 1, Stockport County 1

Grimsby Town 1, Mansfield Town 1

Harrogate Town 2, Doncaster 2

Newport County 2, Hartlepool 0

Rochdale 0, Bradford 3

Stevenage 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sutton United 0, Leyton Orient 2

Swindon 0, Barrow 0

Salford 0, Colchester 1

Tuesday, April 18

Rochdale vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Tranmere vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

