English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal241833522357
Man City251744642555
Man United241545412849
Tottenham251438463545
Newcastle2310112351541
Fulham251168363139
Liverpool231067382836
Brighton221057392935
Brentford238114373035
Chelsea24879232531
Aston Villa249411303831
Crystal Palace24699213127
Nottingham Forest246711184225
Leicester247314364224
Wolverhampton246612183324
West Ham246513232923
Leeds245712293922
Everton245613173221
Bournemouth245613224821
Southampton245316194118

Saturday, Feb. 18

Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 0, Fulham 1

Chelsea 0, Southampton 1

Everton 1, Leeds 0

Nottingham Forest 1, Man City 1

Wolverhampton 0, Bournemouth 1

Newcastle 0, Liverpool 2

Sunday, Feb. 19

Man United 3, Leicester 0

Tottenham 2, West Ham 0

Friday, Feb. 24

Fulham 1, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Everton 0, Aston Villa 2

Leeds 1, Southampton 0

Leicester 0, Arsenal 1

West Ham 4, Nottingham Forest 0

Bournemouth 1, Man City 4

Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tottenham 2, Chelsea 0

Man United vs. Brentford, 8:30 a.m. ppd

Wednesday, March 1

Arsenal vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Man City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Brighton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 6

Brentford vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3422102682876
Sheffield United331977553064
Middlesbrough3417611564057
Blackburn3417413383855
Millwall3315810413353
Luton Town3314118403253
Norwich3415712483752
Watford34131110413850
Sunderland34131011493849
West Brom3313911443648
Coventry3313911373448
Preston3312912303845
Bristol City33111111434144
Reading3313515384844
Swansea3311913465042
Hull3411914384842
Stoke3411716394140
QPR3410915354939
Birmingham3410816384638
Rotherham3381213364536
Cardiff349817253835
Huddersfield338718304731
Blackpool3471017335131
Wigan3371016305231

Saturday, Feb. 18

Millwall 3, Sheffield United 2

Blackburn 1, Swansea 0

Blackpool 1, Stoke 0

Huddersfield 2, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Preston 0

Luton Town 0, Burnley 1

Middlesbrough 3, QPR 1

Rotherham 0, Coventry 2

Sunderland 1, Bristol City 1

Wigan 0, Norwich 0

Monday, Feb. 20

Watford 3, West Brom 2

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rotherham 2, Sunderland 1

Norwich 3, Birmingham 1

Swansea 1, Stoke 3

Blackburn 1, Blackpool 0

Millwall 1, Burnley 1

Saturday, Feb. 25

Coventry 2, Sunderland 1

Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Burnley 4, Huddersfield 0

Norwich 2, Cardiff 0

Preston 2, Wigan 1

QPR 1, Blackburn 3

Reading 3, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Millwall 1

West Brom 2, Middlesbrough 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Swansea vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Hull vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

West Brom vs. Wigan, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday322183592271
Plymouth332085593768
Ipswich3317124613163
Bolton341888502562
Barnsley311858492859
Derby321697512957
Wycombe3216511443153
Shrewsbury3315612413451
Peterborough3116213534050
Portsmouth3111128413645
Fleetwood Town33101211363442
Exeter3311913444342
Bristol Rovers3311814475541
Charlton32101012454440
Lincoln318167303240
Port Vale3411716344940
Oxford United349916364436
Burton Albion329815405835
Cheltenham329617254433
Morecambe3371016335331
Accrington Stanley3171014264731
Milton Keynes Dons338520305229
Cambridge United338520265429
Forest Green345821266423

Saturday, Feb. 18

Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 2

Cambridge United 1, Oxford United 0

Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 4

Derby 2, Charlton 0

Ipswich 4, Forest Green 0

Lincoln 0, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 0, Peterborough 3

Plymouth 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Port Vale 1, Exeter 0

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 1, Bolton 0

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Fleetwood Town 1, Cambridge United 0

Morecambe 1, Port Vale 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

Oxford United 0, Bristol Rovers 3

Barnsley 4, Derby 1

Bolton 2, Port Vale 1

Burton Albion 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Exeter 2, Cambridge United 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Morecambe 0

Forest Green 1, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 1

Peterborough 5, Plymouth 2

Portsmouth 4, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 2, Wycombe 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Derby vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Derby, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient342185452171
Carlisle3316107543458
Stevenage311696432657
Northampton3215107453155
Stockport County3316611483154
Salford3315711473552
Mansfield Town3215710514252
Bradford311498382951
Sutton United3314811363850
Swindon3213910433548
Barrow3314514364047
Doncaster3214414364346
Tranmere3312813333244
Walsall3110138352843
AFC Wimbledon32101210333342
Grimsby Town3010812343838
Crewe3281410283938
Newport County3291013313637
Colchester349817314035
Gillingham318914213533
Harrogate Town327916375030
Hartlepool3461018366228
Crawley Town306816345226
Rochdale345722275222

Saturday, Feb. 18

Northampton 1, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Hartlepool 2

Bradford 0, Barrow 1

Carlisle 1, Colchester 0

Harrogate Town 2, Crewe 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 0

Rochdale 0, Gillingham 2

Salford 1, Swindon 2

Stockport County 2, Stevenage 0

Sutton United 2, Doncaster 0

Tranmere 0, Mansfield Town 2

Walsall 1, Newport County 1

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale 1, Stockport County 2

Walsall 0, Crewe 0

Hartlepool 0, Newport County 1

Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

Barrow 1, Stockport County 0

Colchester 0, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 5

Crewe 1, Rochdale 1

Doncaster 0, Bradford 1

Gillingham 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Grimsby Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 3, Walsall 3

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 5

Newport County 0, Sutton United 2

Stevenage 0, Tranmere 1

Swindon 3, Harrogate Town 0

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

AFC Wimbledon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Stockport County vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

