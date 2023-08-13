English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Newcastle1100513
Brighton1100413
Man City1100303
Arsenal1100213
Crystal Palace1100103
Fulham1100103
Brentford1010221
Tottenham1010221
Bournemouth1010111
Chelsea1010111
Liverpool1010111
West Ham1010111
Man United0000000
Wolverhampton0000000
Nottingham Forest1001120
Everton1001010
Sheffield United1001010
Luton Town1001140
Burnley1001030
Aston Villa1001150

Friday, Aug. 11

Burnley 0, Man City 3

Saturday, Aug. 12

Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth 1, West Ham 1

Brighton 4, Luton Town 1

Everton 0, Fulham 1

Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle 5, Aston Villa 1

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1

Monday, Aug. 14

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Ipswich2200416
Leicester2200316
Watford2110404
Plymouth2110314
Norwich2110654
Southampton2110654
Blackburn2110434
Preston2110324
Birmingham2110214
Bristol City2110214
Coventry2101423
Hull2101543
Stoke2101433
West Brom2101443
Millwall2101113
QPR2101253
Cardiff2011341
Swansea2011341
Leeds2011231
Rotherham2011361
Sunderland2002240
Sheffield Wednesday2002360
Huddersfield2002140
Middlesbrough2002040

Saturday, Aug. 5

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 1

Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Hull 1

Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1

QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stoke 4, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Birmingham 1

Watford 4, QPR 0

Sunday, Aug. 6

Leicester 2, Coventry 1

Leeds 2, Cardiff 2

Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2

Saturday, Aug. 12

Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Cardiff 1, QPR 2

Huddersfield 0, Leicester 1

Hull 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 2, Stoke 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 1

Preston 2, Sunderland 1

Rotherham 2, Blackburn 2

Southampton 4, Norwich 4

Watford 0, Plymouth 0

West Brom 3, Swansea 2

Friday, Aug. 18

Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Plymouth vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Norwich vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bolton2200606
Cambridge United2200406
Stevenage2200306
Peterborough2200206
Barnsley2110814
Portsmouth2110514
Exeter2110304
Blackpool2110204
Derby2101423
Lincoln2101333
Charlton2101113
Oxford United2101123
Shrewsbury2101123
Port Vale2101173
Bristol Rovers2020222
Carlisle2011121
Fleetwood Town2011131
Northampton2002130
Reading2002020
Cheltenham2002040
Burton Albion2002050
Leyton Orient2002050
Wycombe2002060
Wigan220042-2

Saturday, Aug. 5

Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0

Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0

Bolton 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0

Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Derby 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 0, Stevenage 1

Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Reading 0, Peterborough 1

Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0

Wycombe 0, Exeter 3

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bristol Rovers 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 0, Derby 3

Cheltenham 0, Bolton 3

Exeter 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 0, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 0, Portsmouth 4

Lincoln 3, Wycombe 0

Oxford United 1, Carlisle 0

Peterborough 1, Charlton 0

Port Vale 1, Reading 0

Stevenage 2, Shrewsbury 0

Wigan 2, Northampton 1

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Bolton vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Milton Keynes Dons2200636
Barrow2200426
Gillingham2200206
Mansfield Town2110524
Salford2110314
Crawley Town2110214
Sutton United2101633
Accrington Stanley2101313
Newport County2101433
Walsall2101333
Bradford2101223
Harrogate Town2101113
Forest Green2101123
Morecambe2101243
Notts County2101473
Crewe2020442
AFC Wimbledon2020112
Swindon1010221
Grimsby Town2011231
Wrexham2011461
Colchester1001120
Stockport County2002130
Tranmere2002130
Doncaster2002050

Saturday, Aug. 5

Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0

Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2

Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1

Forest Green 0, Salford 2

Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Morecambe 2, Walsall 1

Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1

Sutton United 5, Notts County 1

Tranmere 1, Barrow 2

Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Saturday, Aug. 12

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wrexham 1

Barrow 2, Sutton United 1

Bradford 2, Colchester 1

Gillingham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Harrogate Town 0, Forest Green 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 0

Mansfield Town 3, Morecambe 0

Newport County 4, Doncaster 0

Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 2

Salford 1, Crawley Town 1

Swindon 2, Crewe 2

Walsall 2, Stockport County 1

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Accrington Stanley vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

