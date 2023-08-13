English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Brighton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Fulham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Brentford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Ham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sheffield United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
Friday, Aug. 11
Burnley 0, Man City 3
Saturday, Aug. 12
Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Bournemouth 1, West Ham 1
Brighton 4, Luton Town 1
Everton 0, Fulham 1
Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 5, Aston Villa 1
Sunday, Aug. 13
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1
Monday, Aug. 14
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Watford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Plymouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Norwich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4
|Blackburn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Preston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bristol City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Coventry
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Hull
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|3
|Stoke
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|West Brom
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Millwall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|QPR
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Cardiff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Leeds
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Rotherham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Sunderland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|0
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
Saturday, Aug. 5
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 1
Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Hull 1
Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke 4, Rotherham 1
Swansea 1, Birmingham 1
Watford 4, QPR 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Leicester 2, Coventry 1
Leeds 2, Cardiff 2
Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2
Saturday, Aug. 12
Coventry 3, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Cardiff 1, QPR 2
Huddersfield 0, Leicester 1
Hull 4, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 2, Stoke 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 1
Preston 2, Sunderland 1
Rotherham 2, Blackburn 2
Southampton 4, Norwich 4
Watford 0, Plymouth 0
West Brom 3, Swansea 2
Friday, Aug. 18
Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Plymouth vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Norwich vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bolton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Cambridge United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Stevenage
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Peterborough
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Barnsley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|4
|Portsmouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Exeter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Blackpool
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Derby
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Lincoln
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Charlton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Oxford United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Shrewsbury
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Port Vale
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|3
|Bristol Rovers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Carlisle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Fleetwood Town
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Northampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Reading
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Burton Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Leyton Orient
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Wycombe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Wigan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|-2
Saturday, Aug. 5
Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0
Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0
Bolton 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0
Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Derby 1, Wigan 2
Northampton 0, Stevenage 1
Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Reading 0, Peterborough 1
Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0
Wycombe 0, Exeter 3
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bristol Rovers 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 0, Derby 3
Cheltenham 0, Bolton 3
Exeter 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 0, Cambridge United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Portsmouth 4
Lincoln 3, Wycombe 0
Oxford United 1, Carlisle 0
Peterborough 1, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Reading 0
Stevenage 2, Shrewsbury 0
Wigan 2, Northampton 1
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Bolton vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Milton Keynes Dons
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|6
|Barrow
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Gillingham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Mansfield Town
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Salford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Crawley Town
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Sutton United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|Accrington Stanley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Newport County
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Walsall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Bradford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Harrogate Town
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Forest Green
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Morecambe
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Notts County
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|3
|Crewe
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|AFC Wimbledon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Swindon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Grimsby Town
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Wrexham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Colchester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Stockport County
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Tranmere
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Doncaster
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
Saturday, Aug. 5
Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0
Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1
Forest Green 0, Salford 2
Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Morecambe 2, Walsall 1
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1
Sutton United 5, Notts County 1
Tranmere 1, Barrow 2
Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Saturday, Aug. 12
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wrexham 1
Barrow 2, Sutton United 1
Bradford 2, Colchester 1
Gillingham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Harrogate Town 0, Forest Green 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 3, Morecambe 0
Newport County 4, Doncaster 0
Notts County 3, Grimsby Town 2
Salford 1, Crawley Town 1
Swindon 2, Crewe 2
Walsall 2, Stockport County 1
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Accrington Stanley vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
