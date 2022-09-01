English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal550013415
Man City541019513
Tottenham532010411
Brighton53116310
Liverpool52211568
Leeds5221858
Fulham5221878
Southampton5212797
Chelsea5212687
Brentford51311076
Newcastle5131766
Man United4202476
Crystal Palace5122795
West Ham5113264
Nottingham Forest51132114
Bournemouth51132164
Everton5032463
Wolverhampton5032243
Aston Villa5104493
Leicester40136101

Saturday, Aug. 27

Southampton 0, Man United 1

Brentford 1, Everton 1

Brighton 1, Leeds 0

Chelsea 2, Leicester 1

Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0

Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 1

Sunday, Aug. 28

Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1

Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Fulham 2, Brighton 1

Crystal Palace 1, Brentford 1

Southampton 2, Chelsea 1

Leeds 1, Everton 1

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bournemouth 0, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 2, Aston Villa 1

Man City 6, Nottingham Forest 0

West Ham 1, Tottenham 1

Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 12

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield United742114514
Norwich74129613
Burnley733113712
Watford73318612
Blackburn74037812
Reading740371012
Bristol City732213911
Sunderland732211811
QPR7322121011
Preston72502011
Hull7322111311
Rotherham6231859
Luton Town7232669
West Brom71511198
Blackpool72238108
Stoke7223798
Cardiff7223468
Wigan6141587
Millwall72147117
Middlesbrough713310126
Swansea71336116
Birmingham7124485
Huddersfield61147104
Coventry4013581

Friday, Aug. 26

Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunderland 0, Norwich 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3

Cardiff 0, Preston 0

Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2

Hull 3, Coventry 2

Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1

Millwall 0, Reading 1

Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0

Watford 2, QPR 3

Wigan 1, Burnley 5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Birmingham 1, Norwich 2

Burnley 2, Millwall 0

Cardiff 1, Luton Town 2

QPR 3, Hull 1

Wigan 1, West Brom 1

Sheffield United 4, Reading 0

Watford 2, Middlesbrough 1

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 0

Coventry 0, Preston 1

Sunderland 3, Rotherham 0

Stoke 1, Swansea 1

Blackpool 0, Blackburn 1

Friday, Sept. 2

West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Portsmouth642013514
Ipswich642012414
Sheffield Wednesday641112513
Peterborough640213612
Plymouth640210712
Derby63215311
Cambridge United631291010
Charlton62311069
Exeter6222958
Bolton6222558
Accrington Stanley5140877
Wycombe6213997
Milton Keynes Dons6213777
Fleetwood Town6141667
Bristol Rovers6213897
Barnsley6213787
Oxford United6213567
Lincoln6141697
Port Vale6213587
Shrewsbury6132366
Cheltenham6114484
Forest Green51134124
Morecambe60332103
Burton Albion60157181

Saturday, Aug. 27

Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1

Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3

Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2

Derby 2, Peterborough 1

Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2

Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Plymouth 2, Bolton 0

Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0

Wycombe 1, Charlton 1

Saturday, Sept. 3

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient651012416
Barrow650110615
Doncaster64209514
Salford641110413
Stevenage64118513
Northampton632111911
Crewe63218611
Mansfield Town6303989
Walsall6222858
Bradford6222758
Carlisle5221548
AFC Wimbledon6222888
Sutton United6222558
Grimsby Town5221448
Tranmere6213757
Newport County6213987
Swindon6141667
Harrogate Town6213587
Stockport County61147104
Colchester61145104
Gillingham6114184
Crawley Town6024382
Hartlepool60244132
Rochdale6015291

Saturday, Aug. 27

AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1

Bradford 0, Crewe 0

Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4

Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2

Northampton 0, Doncaster 1

Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Stockport County 1, Swindon 1

Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 2, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Tranmere vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you