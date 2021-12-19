English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City18142244944
Liverpool171241481340
Chelsea181152391238
Arsenal181026272332
West Ham17845282128
Man United16835262427
Tottenham14815161725
Wolverhampton18747131425
Leicester16646272722
Aston Villa17719232522
Crystal Palace17485242420
Brentford16556212220
Brighton16484141720
Everton17548212919
Southampton17386162617
Leeds18378183616
Watford164111213113
Burnley15186142111
Newcastle181710184110
Norwich17241183410

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Southampton 0

Chelsea 3, Leeds 2

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0

Norwich 0, Man United 1

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Burnley 0, West Ham 0

Leicester 4, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2

Man City 7, Leeds 0

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brighton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Crystal Palace 2, Southampton 2

Arsenal 2, West Ham 0

Thursday, Dec. 16

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Chelsea 1, Everton 1

Liverpool 3, Newcastle 1

Saturday, Dec. 18

Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd

Leeds 1, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Dec. 19

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 0, Man City 4

Wolverhampton 0, Chelsea 0

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Brighton vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham221363511845
Bournemouth231274372043
Blackburn231265412742
West Brom231184301741
QPR211056332735
Stoke221057262135
Nottingham Forest23977322534
Coventry22976292634
Middlesbrough23968252333
Huddersfield23968282733
Millwall22796242430
Blackpool23869232730
Luton Town22787312729
Sheffield United21858282829
Preston22778242828
Swansea22769263127
Birmingham237610223027
Bristol City237610263527
Hull236512202823
Cardiff226412253922
Reading228311273421
Peterborough235414204419
Barnsley232813153414
Derby22510718214

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1

Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2

Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Blackpool 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 2

Luton Town 1, Fulham 1

Peterborough 2, Millwall 1

Preston 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday, Dec. 17

Barnsley 0, West Brom 0

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 1, Bournemouth 0

Blackburn 4, Birmingham 0

Blackpool 3, Peterborough 1

Bristol City 2, Huddersfield 3

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd

Nottingham Forest 2, Hull 1

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham221453431547
Wigan211434402045
Sunderland221345392643
Wycombe221264362642
Plymouth231175362540
Oxford United221165362439
Sheffield Wednesday229103302137
Portsmouth221066282236
Milton Keynes Dons211056392735
Accrington Stanley229310293930
Ipswich23788383429
Charlton238510302829
Burton Albion228410242828
Cheltenham22778294028
Bolton227510293326
Cambridge United23689323826
AFC Wimbledon20677303225
Fleetwood Town225710364022
Lincoln21579222822
Shrewsbury226412222922
Morecambe225512294420
Gillingham223811183417
Doncaster214413133616
Crewe223613193815

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2

Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2

Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1

Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1

Wigan 1, Ipswich 1

Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Saturday, Dec. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd

Cambridge United 0, Rotherham 1

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich 1, Sunderland 1

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Oxford United 2, Wigan 3

Plymouth 1, Charlton 0

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Shrewsbury 3, Cheltenham 1

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green201352432044
Northampton211245291740
Sutton United221138332736
Port Vale211056352335
Tranmere211056181435
Newport County22976352934
Exeter21894322433
Swindon20965292433
Leyton Orient227105372131
Harrogate Town22868353130
Mansfield Town21858242629
Walsall21777252428
Salford21768242127
Rochdale22697303027
Hartlepool218310223127
Bradford215115272526
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Crawley Town20749233025
Barrow20578222422
Colchester20578162522
Carlisle214710152919
Stevenage214710163419
Oldham214413213616
Scunthorpe212109163616

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow 2, Swindon 0

Bradford 2, Sutton United 2

Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2

Exeter 0, Tranmere 1

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1

Newport County 2, Port Vale 1

Oldham 5, Forest Green 5

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 3, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0

Saturday, Dec. 18

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale 3, Newport County 0

Salford 1, Stevenage 0

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Sutton United 1, Harrogate Town 0

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 1, Leyton Orient 0

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m. ppd

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

