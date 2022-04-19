English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|32
|23
|7
|2
|83
|22
|76
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|74
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|62
|Tottenham
|32
|18
|3
|11
|56
|38
|57
|Arsenal
|31
|17
|3
|11
|45
|37
|54
|Man United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|52
|48
|54
|West Ham
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52
|43
|52
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Leicester
|30
|11
|7
|12
|46
|50
|40
|Brighton
|32
|9
|13
|10
|29
|37
|40
|Brentford
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|49
|39
|Southampton
|32
|9
|12
|11
|38
|52
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|37
|Newcastle
|32
|9
|10
|13
|36
|55
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|36
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|28
|Burnley
|31
|4
|13
|14
|26
|45
|25
|Watford
|32
|6
|4
|22
|30
|62
|22
|Norwich
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22
|66
|21
Saturday, April 16
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday, April 17
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Burnley 1
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday, April 19
Liverpool 4, Man United 0
Wednesday, April 20
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|42
|26
|8
|8
|98
|37
|86
|Bournemouth
|41
|22
|11
|8
|65
|35
|77
|Huddersfield
|43
|20
|13
|10
|58
|45
|73
|Luton Town
|43
|20
|11
|12
|61
|47
|71
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|20
|10
|11
|65
|37
|70
|Sheffield United
|43
|18
|12
|13
|55
|44
|66
|Millwall
|43
|17
|14
|12
|48
|42
|65
|Blackburn
|43
|17
|12
|14
|53
|45
|63
|Middlesbrough
|42
|18
|9
|15
|52
|44
|63
|QPR
|43
|18
|9
|16
|58
|55
|63
|Coventry
|43
|17
|11
|15
|58
|56
|62
|West Brom
|43
|16
|12
|15
|47
|45
|60
|Swansea
|42
|16
|11
|15
|53
|58
|59
|Stoke
|43
|16
|10
|17
|54
|48
|58
|Preston
|43
|14
|16
|13
|44
|50
|58
|Blackpool
|42
|15
|11
|16
|51
|50
|56
|Cardiff
|42
|14
|7
|21
|48
|64
|49
|Bristol City
|43
|13
|10
|20
|54
|74
|49
|Hull
|43
|13
|8
|22
|37
|48
|47
|Birmingham
|43
|11
|12
|20
|46
|70
|45
|Reading
|43
|13
|8
|22
|54
|82
|41
|Peterborough
|43
|8
|10
|25
|38
|83
|34
|Derby
|43
|13
|13
|17
|42
|49
|31
|Barnsley
|42
|6
|12
|24
|31
|62
|30
Monday, April 11
Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0
Friday, April 15
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Monday, April 18
Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2
Reading 4, Swansea 4
QPR 1, Derby 0
Millwall 2, Hull 1
Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3
Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1
Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1
Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0
Tuesday, April 19
Fulham 3, Preston 0
Friday, April 22
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, April 29
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|43
|26
|10
|7
|76
|40
|88
|Rotherham
|43
|25
|8
|10
|65
|31
|83
|Milton Keynes Dons
|44
|24
|11
|9
|71
|44
|83
|Sheffield Wednesday
|43
|22
|13
|8
|71
|46
|79
|Plymouth
|44
|23
|10
|11
|67
|42
|79
|Wycombe
|44
|21
|14
|9
|72
|50
|77
|Sunderland
|43
|22
|11
|10
|72
|51
|77
|Oxford United
|44
|22
|9
|13
|80
|56
|75
|Portsmouth
|43
|18
|13
|12
|61
|44
|67
|Bolton
|44
|19
|10
|15
|68
|54
|67
|Ipswich
|44
|17
|15
|12
|62
|45
|66
|Cambridge United
|44
|15
|12
|17
|53
|67
|57
|Charlton
|44
|16
|8
|20
|53
|55
|56
|Cheltenham
|44
|13
|16
|15
|63
|76
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|44
|15
|10
|19
|55
|76
|55
|Burton Albion
|44
|14
|11
|19
|50
|63
|53
|Shrewsbury
|44
|12
|14
|18
|47
|46
|50
|Lincoln
|44
|13
|10
|21
|52
|60
|49
|Morecambe
|44
|10
|12
|22
|57
|85
|42
|Gillingham
|44
|8
|16
|20
|34
|64
|40
|Fleetwood Town
|43
|8
|15
|20
|57
|74
|39
|AFC Wimbledon
|44
|6
|18
|20
|45
|70
|36
|Doncaster
|44
|9
|7
|28
|34
|81
|34
|Crewe
|44
|7
|7
|30
|35
|80
|28
Tuesday, April 12
Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0
Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0
Friday, April 15
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday, April 16
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Monday, April 18
Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3
Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0
Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1
Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1
Tuesday, April 19
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2
Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0
Ipswich 2, Wigan 2
Saturday, April 23
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|42
|23
|13
|6
|71
|37
|82
|Exeter
|42
|21
|14
|7
|60
|38
|77
|Port Vale
|43
|21
|12
|10
|65
|42
|75
|Northampton
|43
|21
|10
|12
|52
|34
|73
|Bristol Rovers
|43
|21
|10
|12
|60
|46
|73
|Sutton United
|42
|20
|10
|12
|63
|48
|70
|Tranmere
|43
|19
|12
|12
|50
|38
|69
|Mansfield Town
|42
|20
|9
|13
|59
|48
|69
|Salford
|43
|18
|12
|13
|54
|39
|66
|Newport County
|43
|18
|12
|13
|64
|53
|66
|Swindon
|42
|18
|11
|13
|67
|52
|65
|Crawley Town
|42
|17
|9
|16
|53
|56
|60
|Leyton Orient
|43
|13
|16
|14
|58
|42
|55
|Hartlepool
|43
|14
|11
|18
|43
|58
|53
|Rochdale
|43
|11
|17
|15
|46
|53
|50
|Walsall
|43
|13
|11
|19
|43
|55
|50
|Carlisle
|43
|13
|11
|19
|37
|56
|50
|Bradford
|43
|11
|16
|16
|45
|53
|49
|Colchester
|43
|12
|12
|19
|42
|57
|48
|Harrogate Town
|43
|12
|11
|20
|58
|72
|47
|Barrow
|42
|9
|14
|19
|40
|50
|41
|Stevenage
|42
|9
|14
|19
|38
|62
|41
|Oldham
|43
|9
|10
|24
|42
|68
|37
|Scunthorpe
|43
|4
|13
|26
|27
|80
|25
Friday, April 15
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Monday, April 18
Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 3, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0
Forest Green 2, Oldham 0
Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0
Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Salford 2, Barrow 2
Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1
Sutton United 1, Newport County 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2
Tranmere 2, Exeter 0
Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1
Friday, April 22
Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
