English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal282233662669
Man City271944672561
Man United261556413550
Tottenham281549524049
Newcastle2612113391947
Liverpool261268472942
Brighton251267463142
Brentford2710125433442
Fulham2711610383739
Chelsea271089292838
Aston Villa2711511353938
Crystal Palace286913223827
Wolverhampton287615224127
Leeds276813354426
Everton286814224026
Nottingham Forest276813224926
Leicester277416384725
West Ham266614243424
Bournemouth276615255424
Southampton286517234623

Saturday, March 11

Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0

Everton 1, Brentford 0

Leeds 2, Brighton 2

Leicester 1, Chelsea 3

Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1

Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1

Sunday, March 12

Fulham 0, Arsenal 3

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

Man United 0, Southampton 0

Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1

Wednesday, March 15

Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 0

Southampton 0, Brentford 2

Friday, March 17

Nottingham Forest 1, Newcastle 2

Saturday, March 18

Aston Villa 3, Bournemouth 0

Brentford 1, Leicester 1

Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd

Southampton 3, Tottenham 3

Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 4

Chelsea 2, Everton 2

Sunday, March 19

Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, April 1

Man City vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3724112742983
Sheffield United372179583370
Middlesbrough3820711694267
Luton Town3817138463564
Blackburn3719414434261
Millwall3817912484060
Norwich3816913524157
Coventry38151211473757
West Brom37151012473955
Watford38141311454055
Sunderland38141113534653
Preston38141113344353
Stoke3813916484548
Bristol City38121214454648
Hull38121115435347
Swansea38121016515746
Birmingham3812917425045
Reading3813619405845
QPR3811918385942
Rotherham3791315415140
Cardiff3710918284139
Huddersfield389920325336
Blackpool3881119405835
Wigan3871318335934

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0

Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0

Burnley 3, Wigan 0

Coventry 1, Hull 1

Preston 2, Cardiff 0

QPR 1, Watford 0

Reading 0, Millwall 1

Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1

Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3

West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0

Sunday, March 12

Norwich 0, Sunderland 1

Tuesday, March 14

Blackpool 6, QPR 1

Millwall 2, Swansea 1

Rotherham 1, Preston 2

Watford 3, Birmingham 0

Wigan 1, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 1, Stoke 1

Wednesday, March 15

Blackburn 2, Reading 1

Cardiff 1, West Brom 1

Huddersfield 1, Norwich 1

Hull 1, Burnley 3

Luton Town 1, Bristol City 0

Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2

Saturday, March 18

Blackpool 1, Coventry 4

Middlesbrough 4, Preston 0

Millwall 0, Huddersfield 1

QPR 0, Birmingham 1

Reading 1, Hull 1

Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd

Stoke 0, Norwich 0

Sunderland 1, Luton Town 1

Watford 1, Wigan 1

Sunday, March 19

Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd

Swansea 2, Bristol City 0

Friday, March 31

Burnley vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday352393622378
Plymouth372386654177
Ipswich3721124723175
Barnsley352168562969
Derby3718109593764
Bolton38181010523164
Peterborough3719315634760
Wycombe3718613503560
Portsmouth37151210514257
Shrewsbury3716714474155
Charlton37121213524948
Fleetwood Town37111313393846
Exeter36121014484846
Lincoln369189333845
Bristol Rovers3712916506045
Port Vale3712817385344
Cheltenham3712718324743
Burton Albion3611817477041
Oxford United3791018394937
Milton Keynes Dons3710621335436
Accrington Stanley3681117305635
Morecambe3871318376234
Cambridge United378623285930
Forest Green375824287123

Saturday, March 11

Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0

Bolton 0, Ipswich 2

Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1

Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Exeter 2, Lincoln 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1

Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0

Oxford United 2, Derby 3

Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3

Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1

Tuesday, March 14

Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 3

Morecambe 1, Charlton 4

Bristol Rovers 0, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 2, Peterborough 5

Friday, March 17

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 1

Saturday, March 18

Lincoln 0, Peterborough 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Portsmouth 2

Cambridge United 1, Charlton 2

Cheltenham 3, Exeter 1

Derby 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 0

Morecambe 1, Oxford United 1

Plymouth 2, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 2, Burton Albion 3

Wycombe 0, Barnsley 1

Tuesday, March 21

Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.

Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Derby, 11 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 26

Forest Green vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient3621105482473
Stevenage3619107503167
Northampton3718127503366
Carlisle3618117583565
Stockport County3717911503260
Bradford3616128453260
Salford3717812574259
Mansfield Town3516811554556
Sutton United37151012404055
Barrow3715715384252
Swindon36131211494251
Doncaster3615516394950
Walsall36111510383248
Tranmere3713915363848
Grimsby Town3412913374145
AFC Wimbledon37101314384343
Newport County37101314384343
Crewe3691512334542
Harrogate Town3791117425438
Gillingham3691116233938
Colchester379919334536
Crawley Town358819385832
Hartlepool3761318406631
Rochdale376823335726

Saturday, March 11

Barrow 0, Sutton United 0

Colchester 0, Stockport County 1

Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1

Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0

Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0

Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County 1, Bradford 1

Stevenage 3, Walsall 1

Swindon 1, Carlisle 2

Tuesday, March 14

Sutton United 0, Grimsby Town 1

Stevenage 1, Crewe 0

Walsall 0, Swindon 0

Newport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Northampton 1, Mansfield Town 0

Saturday, March 18

Bradford 2, Hartlepool 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Crawley Town 1

Carlisle 0, Stevenage 0

Harrogate Town 1, Barrow 0

Leyton Orient 2, Colchester 2

Northampton 1, Crewe 0

Rochdale 4, Swindon 4

Salford 3, Doncaster 1

Stockport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 1, Newport County 3

Walsall 2, Gillingham 0

Tuesday, March 21

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Barrow vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.

Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 11 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Salford, 11 a.m.

Swindon vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

