English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|26
|4
|4
|89
|31
|82
|Arsenal
|35
|25
|6
|4
|83
|39
|81
|Newcastle
|34
|18
|11
|5
|61
|29
|65
|Man United
|34
|19
|6
|9
|49
|41
|63
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|42
|62
|Tottenham
|35
|17
|6
|12
|64
|57
|57
|Brighton
|33
|16
|7
|10
|63
|45
|55
|Aston Villa
|35
|16
|6
|13
|46
|43
|54
|Brentford
|35
|12
|14
|9
|52
|45
|50
|Fulham
|35
|14
|6
|15
|50
|49
|48
|Chelsea
|34
|11
|9
|14
|34
|39
|42
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|10
|15
|35
|46
|40
|Wolverhampton
|35
|11
|7
|17
|30
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|6
|18
|37
|67
|39
|West Ham
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38
|50
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|35
|8
|9
|18
|34
|65
|33
|Everton
|35
|7
|11
|17
|32
|53
|32
|Leicester
|35
|8
|6
|21
|49
|64
|30
|Leeds
|35
|7
|9
|19
|44
|69
|30
|Southampton
|35
|6
|6
|23
|31
|64
|24
Monday, May 1
Leicester 2, Everton 2
Tuesday, May 2
Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1
Wednesday, May 3
Liverpool 1, Fulham 0
Man City 3, West Ham 0
Thursday, May 4
Brighton 1, Man United 0
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday, May 7
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
West Ham 1, Man United 0
Monday, May 8
Fulham 5, Leicester 3
Brighton 1, Everton 5
Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3
Saturday, May 13
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 14
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, May 15
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|46
|29
|14
|3
|87
|35
|101
|Sheffield United
|46
|28
|7
|11
|73
|39
|91
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|17
|8
|57
|39
|80
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|9
|15
|84
|56
|75
|Coventry
|46
|18
|16
|12
|58
|46
|70
|Sunderland
|46
|18
|15
|13
|68
|55
|69
|Blackburn
|46
|20
|9
|17
|52
|54
|69
|Millwall
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|50
|68
|West Brom
|46
|18
|12
|16
|59
|53
|66
|Swansea
|46
|18
|12
|16
|68
|64
|66
|Watford
|46
|16
|15
|15
|56
|53
|63
|Preston
|46
|17
|12
|17
|45
|59
|63
|Norwich
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|54
|62
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|14
|17
|55
|56
|59
|Hull
|46
|14
|16
|16
|51
|61
|58
|Stoke
|46
|14
|11
|21
|55
|54
|53
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|58
|53
|Huddersfield
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|62
|53
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|17
|18
|49
|60
|50
|QPR
|46
|13
|11
|22
|44
|71
|50
|Cardiff
|46
|13
|10
|23
|41
|58
|49
|Reading
|46
|13
|11
|22
|46
|68
|44
|Blackpool
|46
|11
|11
|24
|48
|72
|44
|Wigan
|46
|10
|15
|21
|38
|65
|42
Monday, May 1
Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0
Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1
Thursday, May 4
Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0
Monday, May 8
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Watford 2, Stoke 0
Swansea 3, West Brom 2
QPR 0, Bristol City 2
Preston 0, Sunderland 3
Norwich 0, Blackpool 1
Millwall 3, Blackburn 4
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 0, Hull 0
Huddersfield 2, Reading 0
Burnley 3, Cardiff 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|46
|31
|8
|7
|82
|47
|101
|Ipswich
|46
|28
|14
|4
|101
|35
|98
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|28
|12
|6
|81
|37
|96
|Barnsley
|46
|26
|8
|12
|80
|47
|86
|Bolton
|46
|23
|12
|11
|62
|36
|81
|Peterborough
|46
|24
|5
|17
|75
|54
|77
|Derby
|46
|21
|13
|12
|67
|46
|76
|Portsmouth
|46
|17
|19
|10
|61
|50
|70
|Wycombe
|46
|20
|9
|17
|59
|51
|69
|Charlton
|46
|16
|14
|16
|70
|66
|62
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|20
|12
|47
|47
|62
|Shrewsbury
|46
|17
|8
|21
|52
|61
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|51
|58
|Exeter
|46
|15
|11
|20
|64
|68
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|11
|20
|57
|79
|56
|Cheltenham
|46
|14
|12
|20
|45
|61
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|14
|11
|21
|58
|73
|53
|Port Vale
|46
|13
|10
|23
|48
|71
|49
|Oxford United
|46
|11
|14
|21
|49
|56
|47
|Cambridge United
|46
|13
|7
|26
|41
|68
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|11
|12
|23
|44
|66
|45
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|14
|22
|47
|78
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|11
|11
|24
|40
|77
|44
|Forest Green
|46
|6
|9
|31
|31
|89
|27
Tuesday, May 2
Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Wednesday, May 3
Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0
Sunday, May 7
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2
Exeter 3, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2
Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Friday, May 12
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Thursday, May 18
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 3 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|46
|26
|13
|7
|61
|34
|91
|Stevenage
|46
|24
|13
|9
|61
|39
|85
|Northampton
|46
|23
|14
|9
|62
|42
|83
|Stockport County
|46
|22
|13
|11
|65
|37
|79
|Carlisle
|46
|20
|16
|10
|66
|43
|76
|Bradford
|46
|20
|16
|10
|61
|43
|76
|Salford
|46
|22
|9
|15
|72
|54
|75
|Mansfield Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|72
|55
|75
|Barrow
|46
|18
|8
|20
|47
|53
|62
|Swindon
|46
|16
|13
|17
|61
|55
|61
|Grimsby Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|49
|56
|61
|Tranmere
|46
|15
|13
|18
|45
|48
|58
|Crewe
|46
|14
|16
|16
|48
|60
|58
|Sutton United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|46
|58
|58
|Newport County
|46
|14
|15
|17
|53
|56
|57
|Walsall
|46
|12
|19
|15
|46
|49
|55
|Gillingham
|46
|14
|13
|19
|36
|49
|55
|Doncaster
|46
|16
|7
|23
|46
|65
|55
|Harrogate Town
|46
|12
|16
|18
|59
|68
|52
|Colchester
|46
|12
|13
|21
|44
|51
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|11
|15
|20
|48
|60
|48
|Crawley Town
|46
|11
|13
|22
|48
|71
|46
|Hartlepool
|46
|9
|16
|21
|52
|78
|43
|Rochdale
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|70
|38
Wednesday, May 3
Crewe 3, Bradford 2
Monday, May 8
Walsall 2, Doncaster 1
Tranmere 0, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1
Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 0, Gillingham 1
Newport County 2, Crewe 2
Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1
Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Barrow 0, Stevenage 1
Saturday, May 13
Salford vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
