English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92
|31
|85
|Arsenal
|36
|25
|6
|5
|83
|42
|81
|Newcastle
|35
|18
|12
|5
|63
|31
|66
|Man United
|35
|20
|6
|9
|51
|41
|66
|Liverpool
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|42
|62
|Brighton
|34
|17
|7
|10
|66
|45
|58
|Tottenham
|36
|17
|6
|13
|65
|59
|57
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|6
|13
|48
|44
|57
|Brentford
|36
|13
|14
|9
|54
|45
|53
|Fulham
|36
|15
|6
|15
|52
|49
|51
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36
|41
|43
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|37
|46
|43
|Wolverhampton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|30
|52
|40
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|6
|19
|37
|69
|39
|West Ham
|36
|10
|7
|19
|38
|52
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|10
|18
|36
|67
|34
|Everton
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32
|56
|32
|Leeds
|36
|7
|10
|19
|46
|71
|31
|Leicester
|35
|8
|6
|21
|49
|64
|30
|Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|31
|66
|24
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 2, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1, Brentford 0
Sunday, May 7
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
West Ham 1, Man United 0
Monday, May 8
Fulham 5, Leicester 3
Brighton 1, Everton 5
Nottingham Forest 4, Southampton 3
Saturday, May 13
Leeds 2, Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 0, Fulham 2
Sunday, May 14
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Everton 0, Man City 3
Arsenal 0, Brighton 3
Monday, May 15
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Tottenham vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 22
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|46
|29
|14
|3
|87
|35
|101
|Sheffield United
|46
|28
|7
|11
|73
|39
|91
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|17
|8
|57
|39
|80
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|9
|15
|84
|56
|75
|Coventry
|46
|18
|16
|12
|58
|46
|70
|Sunderland
|46
|18
|15
|13
|68
|55
|69
|Blackburn
|46
|20
|9
|17
|52
|54
|69
|Millwall
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|50
|68
|West Brom
|46
|18
|12
|16
|59
|53
|66
|Swansea
|46
|18
|12
|16
|68
|64
|66
|Watford
|46
|16
|15
|15
|56
|53
|63
|Preston
|46
|17
|12
|17
|45
|59
|63
|Norwich
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|54
|62
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|14
|17
|55
|56
|59
|Hull
|46
|14
|16
|16
|51
|61
|58
|Stoke
|46
|14
|11
|21
|55
|54
|53
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|58
|53
|Huddersfield
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|62
|53
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|17
|18
|49
|60
|50
|QPR
|46
|13
|11
|22
|44
|71
|50
|Cardiff
|46
|13
|10
|23
|41
|58
|49
|Reading
|46
|13
|11
|22
|46
|68
|44
|Blackpool
|46
|11
|11
|24
|48
|72
|44
|Wigan
|46
|10
|15
|21
|38
|65
|42
Monday, May 8
Wigan 0, Rotherham 0
Watford 2, Stoke 0
Swansea 3, West Brom 2
QPR 0, Bristol City 2
Preston 0, Sunderland 3
Norwich 0, Blackpool 1
Millwall 3, Blackburn 4
Middlesbrough 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 0, Hull 0
Huddersfield 2, Reading 0
Burnley 3, Cardiff 0
Birmingham 1, Sheffield United 2
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1
Sunday, May 14
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|46
|31
|8
|7
|82
|47
|101
|Ipswich
|46
|28
|14
|4
|101
|35
|98
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|28
|12
|6
|81
|37
|96
|Barnsley
|46
|26
|8
|12
|80
|47
|86
|Bolton
|46
|23
|12
|11
|62
|36
|81
|Peterborough
|46
|24
|5
|17
|75
|54
|77
|Derby
|46
|21
|13
|12
|67
|46
|76
|Portsmouth
|46
|17
|19
|10
|61
|50
|70
|Wycombe
|46
|20
|9
|17
|59
|51
|69
|Charlton
|46
|16
|14
|16
|70
|66
|62
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|20
|12
|47
|47
|62
|Shrewsbury
|46
|17
|8
|21
|52
|61
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|51
|58
|Exeter
|46
|15
|11
|20
|64
|68
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|11
|20
|57
|79
|56
|Cheltenham
|46
|14
|12
|20
|45
|61
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|14
|11
|21
|58
|73
|53
|Port Vale
|46
|13
|10
|23
|48
|71
|49
|Oxford United
|46
|11
|14
|21
|49
|56
|47
|Cambridge United
|46
|13
|7
|26
|41
|68
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|11
|12
|23
|44
|66
|45
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|14
|22
|47
|78
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|11
|11
|24
|40
|77
|44
|Forest Green
|46
|6
|9
|31
|31
|89
|27
Sunday, May 7
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0
Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2
Exeter 3, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2
Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0
Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3
Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2
Friday, May 12
Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Saturday, May 13
Bolton 1, Barnsley 1
Thursday, May 18
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 3 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|46
|26
|13
|7
|61
|34
|91
|Stevenage
|46
|24
|13
|9
|61
|39
|85
|Northampton
|46
|23
|14
|9
|62
|42
|83
|Stockport County
|46
|22
|13
|11
|65
|37
|79
|Carlisle
|46
|20
|16
|10
|66
|43
|76
|Bradford
|46
|20
|16
|10
|61
|43
|76
|Salford
|46
|22
|9
|15
|72
|54
|75
|Mansfield Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|72
|55
|75
|Barrow
|46
|18
|8
|20
|47
|53
|62
|Swindon
|46
|16
|13
|17
|61
|55
|61
|Grimsby Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|49
|56
|61
|Tranmere
|46
|15
|13
|18
|45
|48
|58
|Crewe
|46
|14
|16
|16
|48
|60
|58
|Sutton United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|46
|58
|58
|Newport County
|46
|14
|15
|17
|53
|56
|57
|Walsall
|46
|12
|19
|15
|46
|49
|55
|Gillingham
|46
|14
|13
|19
|36
|49
|55
|Doncaster
|46
|16
|7
|23
|46
|65
|55
|Harrogate Town
|46
|12
|16
|18
|59
|68
|52
|Colchester
|46
|12
|13
|21
|44
|51
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|11
|15
|20
|48
|60
|48
|Crawley Town
|46
|11
|13
|22
|48
|71
|46
|Hartlepool
|46
|9
|16
|21
|52
|78
|43
|Rochdale
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|70
|38
Monday, May 8
Walsall 2, Doncaster 1
Tranmere 0, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Crawley Town 1
Sutton United 1, Carlisle 1
Stockport County 1, Hartlepool 1
Salford 0, Gillingham 1
Newport County 2, Crewe 2
Harrogate Town 1, Rochdale 1
Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Colchester 0, Mansfield Town 2
Bradford 1, Leyton Orient 1
Barrow 0, Stevenage 1
Saturday, May 13
Salford 1, Stockport County 0
Sunday, May 14
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
