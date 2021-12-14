English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City17132240941
Liverpool161141451237
Chelsea161132381136
West Ham16844281928
Man United16835262427
Arsenal16826212226
Tottenham14815161725
Leicester16646272722
Aston Villa17719232522
Wolverhampton16637121421
Brentford16556212220
Brighton15483141620
Crystal Palace16475222219
Everton16538202818
Southampton16376142416
Leeds17377173216
Watford164111213113
Burnley15186142111
Newcastle16178173410
Norwich17241183410

Monday, Dec. 6

Everton 2, Arsenal 1

Friday, Dec. 10

Brentford 2, Watford 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal 3, Southampton 0

Chelsea 3, Leeds 2

Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0

Norwich 0, Man United 1

Sunday, Dec. 12

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd

Burnley 0, West Ham 0

Leicester 4, Newcastle 0

Crystal Palace 3, Everton 1

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Norwich 0, Aston Villa 2

Man City 7, Leeds 0

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham221363511845
Bournemouth221273371943
West Brom221174301740
Blackburn221165372739
QPR211056332735
Stoke221057262135
Coventry22976292634
Nottingham Forest22877302431
Middlesbrough22868242330
Huddersfield22868252530
Millwall22796242430
Luton Town22787312729
Sheffield United21858282829
Preston22778242828
Birmingham22769222627
Swansea22769263127
Blackpool22769202627
Bristol City22769243227
Hull226511192623
Cardiff226412253922
Reading228311273421
Peterborough225413194119
Barnsley222713153413
Derby22510718214

Saturday, Dec. 11

Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1

Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2

Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Blackpool 0

Hull 2, Bristol City 2

Luton Town 1, Fulham 1

Peterborough 2, Millwall 1

Preston 2, Barnsley 1

Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0

Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Monday, Dec. 13

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday, Dec. 17

Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rotherham211353421544
Wigan201334371842
Sunderland211335382542
Wycombe221264362642
Oxford United211164342139
Plymouth221075352537
Sheffield Wednesday229103302137
Portsmouth221066282236
Milton Keynes Dons211056392735
Accrington Stanley229310293930
Charlton22859302729
Ipswich22778373328
Burton Albion228410242828
Cheltenham21777283728
Bolton227510293326
Cambridge United22688323726
AFC Wimbledon20677303225
Lincoln21579222822
Fleetwood Town215610364021
Shrewsbury215412192819
Morecambe215412294419
Gillingham223811183417
Doncaster214413133616
Crewe223613193815

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Charlton 2, Ipswich 0

Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5

Crewe 2, Lincoln 0

Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0

Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1

Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1

Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0

Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2

Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2

Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0

Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1

Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1

Wigan 1, Ipswich 1

Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Saturday, Dec. 18

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green201352432044
Northampton211245291740
Port Vale211056352335
Newport County21975352634
Exeter21894322433
Sutton United211038322733
Swindon20965292433
Tranmere20956171432
Leyton Orient217104372031
Harrogate Town21867353030
Mansfield Town21858242629
Walsall21777252428
Hartlepool218310223127
Bradford215115272526
Bristol Rovers21759273326
Crawley Town20749233025
Salford20668232124
Rochdale21597273024
Barrow20578222422
Colchester20578162522
Carlisle214710152919
Stevenage20479163319
Oldham214413213616
Scunthorpe212109163616

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2

Exeter 1, Northampton 2

Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4

Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Newport County 3, Sutton United 2

Oldham 0, Tranmere 1

Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Bradford 0, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1

Saturday, Dec. 11

Barrow 2, Swindon 0

Bradford 2, Sutton United 2

Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2

Exeter 0, Tranmere 1

Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2

Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1

Newport County 2, Port Vale 1

Oldham 5, Forest Green 5

Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2

Walsall 3, Colchester 0

Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0

Saturday, Dec. 18

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.

