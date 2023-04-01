English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal292333702772
Man City282044712664
Man United261556413550
Tottenham281549524049
Newcastle2612113391947
Brighton261277493443
Brentford2810135463743
Liverpool271269483342
Aston Villa2812511373941
Fulham2811611393939
Chelsea2810810293038
Crystal Palace297913243930
Wolverhampton297715234228
Nottingham Forest286913235027
Bournemouth287615275527
Leeds286814364826
Everton286814224026
Leicester287417394925
West Ham266614243424
Southampton286517234623

Saturday, April 1

Man City 4, Liverpool 1

Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2

Sunday, April 2

West Ham vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 3

Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

West Ham vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley3824122742984
Sheffield United382279593373
Middlesbrough3920712714667
Luton Town3918138483567
Millwall39171012484061
Blackburn3819415434361
Norwich3916914524257
Coventry39151212474157
West Brom38151112473956
Preston39151113374456
Watford39141312454255
Sunderland39141213534654
Stoke3914916524551
Bristol City39121314464749
Swansea39131016545949
Birmingham3913917435048
Hull39121215435348
Reading3913719415946
QPR3911919386042
Rotherham3891415415141
Cardiff3810919304439
Huddersfield3910920365539
Blackpool3981120416135
Wigan3981318345934

Friday, March 31

Burnley 0, Sunderland 0

Saturday, April 1

Luton Town 2, Watford 0

Preston 3, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Reading 1

Cardiff 2, Swansea 3

Coventry 0, Stoke 4

Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 0, Rotherham 0

Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 0, Millwall 0

Wigan 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Friday, April 7

Millwall vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. West Brom, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Hull, 12:30 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sheffield Wednesday3923115673180
Plymouth382486674180
Ipswich3822124743178
Barnsley382369663475
Bolton38181010523164
Peterborough3920415654764
Derby39181011594164
Wycombe3918813533862
Portsmouth39161310544461
Shrewsbury3816715474755
Exeter39141114585153
Charlton39131313595052
Fleetwood Town39121413434150
Lincoln3891910354146
Bristol Rovers3712916506045
Cheltenham3912918344945
Port Vale3912918405745
Burton Albion3711917477042
Milton Keynes Dons3911721365640
Oxford United3891118394938
Accrington Stanley3881119306335
Morecambe4071320376834
Cambridge United389623305933
Forest Green396825297226

Saturday, March 25

Barnsley vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m. ppd

Burton Albion vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m. ppd

Charlton 1, Wycombe 1

Exeter 5, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Lincoln 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Morecambe 0

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m. ppd

Peterborough 2, Derby 0

Portsmouth 2, Port Vale 2

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m. ppd

Sunday, March 26

Forest Green 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Tuesday, March 28

Exeter 3, Barnsley 1

Wednesday, March 29

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday, April 1

Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0

Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0

Derby 0, Ipswich 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2

Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2

Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Friday, April 7

Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 10

Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient3822115502577
Northampton3919137533470
Stevenage3819118523568
Carlisle3918129583766
Stockport County39181011523364
Bradford3817138483464
Salford3918912614463
Mansfield Town38171011594661
Barrow3917715424458
Sutton United39151212414157
Swindon38131213504551
Doncaster3915618405451
Walsall39111711403650
Tranmere39131115384050
Grimsby Town38121214414648
AFC Wimbledon40111316414646
Crewe38101513364745
Newport County38101414384344
Gillingham39111117274244
Harrogate Town3891217435539
Colchester3991119344638
Crawley Town3991020436437
Hartlepool3971418436835
Rochdale397824345929

Saturday, March 25

Barrow 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Colchester 1, Tranmere 1

Crawley Town 2, Rochdale 0

Crewe vs. Bradford, 11 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 0, Northampton 2

Gillingham 1, Carlisle 0

Grimsby Town 1, Walsall 1

Hartlepool 1, Leyton Orient 1

Mansfield Town 0, Sutton United 0

Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m. ppd

Stevenage 1, Salford 3

Swindon 0, Stockport County 1

Tuesday, March 28

Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Walsall 0

Friday, March 31

Stockport County 1, Salford 1

Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1

Saturday, April 1

Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1

Barrow 2, Gillingham 1

Colchester 0, Newport County 0

Doncaster 0, Crewe 2

Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0

Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Stevenage 1

Walsall 1, Sutton United 1

Friday, April 7

Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 10

AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

