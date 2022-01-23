English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City231832551457
Liverpool221462581948
Chelsea231283461844
Man United221156363038
West Ham231148413137
Arsenal211137332536
Tottenham191135262236
Wolverhampton211047191634
Brighton226124232330
Leicester20758343726
Aston Villa218211283226
Southampton225107263425
Crystal Palace22598313424
Brentford236512263823
Leeds21579244022
Everton205411243519
Norwich224414134516
Newcastle212910214315
Watford204214234014
Burnley18198162712

Saturday, Jan. 15

Man City 1, Chelsea 0

Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 1, Watford 1

Norwich 2, Everton 1

Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1

Aston Villa 2, Man United 2

Sunday, Jan. 16

Liverpool 3, Brentford 0

West Ham 2, Leeds 3

Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Brighton 1, Chelsea 1

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Leicester 2, Tottenham 3

Brentford 1, Man United 3

Friday, Jan. 21

Watford 0, Norwich 3

Saturday, Jan. 22

Everton 0, Aston Villa 1

Brentford 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leeds 0, Newcastle 1

Man United 1, West Ham 0

Southampton 1, Man City 1

Sunday, Jan. 23

Arsenal 0, Burnley 0

Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 3

Leicester 1, Brighton 1

Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Burnley vs. Watford, 1 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham271764732557
Bournemouth271476432449
Blackburn271476443049
QPR261457403147
West Brom271296342045
Huddersfield281288373344
Middlesbrough261268312542
Nottingham Forest271179352940
Stoke2611510322838
Coventry251078343037
Sheffield United251069333236
Blackpool2710611283236
Luton Town25988363135
Millwall26899272933
Preston26899293333
Bristol City279612354733
Swansea24879283231
Birmingham278712284031
Hull278514233129
Cardiff266515284723
Reading278415335122
Peterborough255416215119
Derby278118262614
Barnsley252815173814

Saturday, Jan. 15

Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1

Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Derby 2, Sheffield United 0

Fulham 6, Bristol City 2

Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1

Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1

Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Peterborough 1, Coventry 4

Preston 1, Birmingham 1

QPR 1, West Brom 0

Sunday, Jan. 16

Hull 0, Stoke 2

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Preston 2, Sheffield United 2

Fulham 6, Birmingham 2

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Hull 2, Blackburn 0

Reading 0, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Jan. 22

Bristol City 3, Cardiff 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Derby 1

Birmingham 2, Barnsley 1

Blackpool 1, Millwall 0

Bournemouth 0, Hull 1

Coventry 1, QPR 2

Reading 3, Huddersfield 4

Sheffield United 2, Luton Town 0

Stoke 2, Fulham 3

Swansea 1, Preston 0

West Brom 3, Peterborough 0

Monday, Jan. 24

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Barnsley vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Derby vs. Birmingham, 8:30 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Millwall vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Huddersfield vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan241734472454
Sunderland281666533354
Rotherham261655461853
Wycombe281576463352
Milton Keynes Dons271377463246
Oxford United271377433146
Plymouth261277413143
Sheffield Wednesday2610106363240
Ipswich271089453738
Portsmouth261088292538
Burton Albion2610610333236
Cambridge United27999373936
Accrington Stanley2710611334336
Charlton279612343233
Bolton269512333732
Lincoln268711313431
Cheltenham2771010324631
Shrewsbury278613263030
AFC Wimbledon256109313728
Fleetwood Town267712384528
Morecambe277614385327
Crewe275715244522
Doncaster275418194919
Gillingham263914214418

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1

Bolton 2, Ipswich 0

Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1

Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0

Doncaster 1, Wigan 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0

Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3

Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1

Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2

Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Morecambe 1, Wigan 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 0

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Cambridge United 3, Doncaster 1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Cambridge United 1, Crewe 0

Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Doncaster 1

Morecambe 3, Wycombe 2

Oxford United 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Plymouth 1, Lincoln 2

Rotherham 1, Cheltenham 0

Shrewsbury 0, Bolton 1

Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 0

Wigan 3, Gillingham 2

Tuesday, Jan. 25

AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Doncaster vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 3 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green251672512155
Tranmere261466281548
Sutton United261358413344
Northampton251267322442
Newport County261187433441
Swindon251186403141
Mansfield Town251258353141
Exeter2510105372640
Port Vale241068362736
Salford269710292734
Harrogate Town24969383533
Bradford257126312933
Leyton Orient237115372132
Crawley Town259511293532
Bristol Rovers23869303430
Hartlepool268612253730
Walsall257810293429
Rochdale246108303228
Stevenage2761011254228
Carlisle266911193327
Barrow256811263126
Colchester256712223525
Scunthorpe2631013194519
Oldham254615224218

Saturday, Jan. 15

Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0

Bradford 2, Salford 1

Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 0, Barrow 2

Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0

Northampton 1, Forest Green 1

Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale 1, Swindon 3

Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3

Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Carlisle 0, Hartlepool 0

Sutton United 3, Colchester 2

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale 0, Salford 1

Stevenage 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, Jan. 22

Swindon 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Barrow 1, Mansfield Town 3

Crawley Town 0, Tranmere 1

Forest Green 3, Carlisle 0

Harrogate Town 3, Oldham 0

Leyton Orient 0, Port Vale 0

Rochdale 0, Bradford 0

Salford 0, Colchester 3

Scunthorpe 0, Newport County 1

Sutton United 0, Northampton 0

Walsall 0, Exeter 2

Hartlepool 1, Stevenage 1

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you