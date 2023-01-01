English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal161411401443
Man City161132441636
Newcastle17971321134
Man United161024242032
Tottenham17935332530
Liverpool16844331928
Fulham17746292725
Chelsea16745201825
Brighton16736282424
Brentford17584272723
Crystal Palace16646172122
Aston Villa17638192521
Leicester175210263017
Leeds16448232916
Bournemouth17449183616
Everton17368132015
West Ham174211132214
Nottingham Forest17359123414
Wolverhampton173410102613
Southampton173311153212

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3

Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 0, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 3

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Leeds 1, Man City 3

Friday, Dec. 30

West Ham 0, Brentford 2

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Saturday, Dec. 31

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham 2, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 0, Leeds 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Burnley251582502453
Sheffield United251555432250
Blackburn2614012303042
Millwall251168322639
Luton Town251096312639
Sunderland261088382938
Watford251078302837
Middlesbrough251069383236
Norwich251069322836
Reading2511311293536
West Brom25988332635
Swansea25988353435
Coventry25988272635
QPR2510510273035
Preston25979232634
Birmingham25889262632
Stoke258611283330
Hull258611284130
Bristol City267811323529
Cardiff267712202928
Rotherham266911283927
Blackpool266812283826
Huddersfield257414243225
Wigan256613254224

Monday, Dec. 26

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Huddersfield 2

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1

Cardiff 0, QPR 0

Luton Town 2, Norwich 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Reading 2, Swansea 1

Burnley 3, Birmingham 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

QPR 0, Luton Town 3

Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Cardiff 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 1, Sunderland 4

West Brom 2, Preston 0

Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2

Friday, Dec. 30

Birmingham 0, Hull 1

Norwich 1, Reading 1

Swansea 4, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Burnley 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1

Coventry 1, Bristol City 1

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2

Millwall 3, Rotherham 0

Monday, Jan. 2

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth251753462656
Ipswich241473462449
Sheffield Wednesday241473401849
Barnsley221246301840
Derby231085291738
Wycombe251159332638
Bolton231076272037
Peterborough2411211393135
Port Vale241059273235
Exeter25979383634
Bristol Rovers25979404234
Portsmouth227105292731
Fleetwood Town246117282529
Oxford United24789292729
Shrewsbury248511232929
Charlton246108363528
Lincoln226106222728
Cheltenham238411182528
Cambridge United237313213424
Accrington Stanley225710213422
Burton Albion255713325022
Morecambe244911243421
Milton Keynes Dons246315233621
Forest Green255515214920

Monday, Dec. 26

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Peterborough 1

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1

Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Bolton 0, Derby 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4

Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2

Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 3, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0

Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0

Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1

Friday, Dec. 30

Derby 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 1, Bolton 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3

Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0

Oxford United 0, Exeter 1

Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3

Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3

Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Monday, Jan. 2

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Leyton Orient231652351253
Stevenage231463341748
Northampton231274382443
Carlisle241095372539
Bradford231166302339
Swindon251087282538
Mansfield Town241158333138
Doncaster241149303437
Walsall231067292136
Salford231058302335
Barrow2311210292835
Sutton United2510510253135
Stockport County231049332334
AFC Wimbledon24978292834
Tranmere24969252033
Grimsby Town23869262730
Crewe22778192728
Newport County236611212524
Harrogate Town236512303623
Crawley Town235612243721
Colchester245514213120
Hartlepool244713244519
Rochdale224315183515
Gillingham22281272714

Monday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2

Gillingham 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1

Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2

Salford 1, Barrow 1

Stockport County 2, Crewe 0

Swindon 1, Walsall 2

Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Crewe 0, Carlisle 3

Barrow 1, Tranmere 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4

Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2

Northampton 1, Swindon 2

Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1

Walsall 0, Stockport County 2

Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3

Friday, Dec. 30

Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bradford 3, Salford 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Crewe 1, Tranmere 0

Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

