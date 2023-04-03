English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|29
|23
|3
|3
|70
|27
|72
|Man City
|28
|20
|4
|4
|71
|26
|64
|Newcastle
|27
|13
|11
|3
|41
|19
|50
|Tottenham
|29
|15
|5
|9
|53
|41
|50
|Man United
|27
|15
|5
|7
|41
|37
|50
|Brighton
|26
|12
|7
|7
|49
|34
|43
|Brentford
|28
|10
|13
|5
|46
|37
|43
|Liverpool
|27
|12
|6
|9
|48
|33
|42
|Aston Villa
|28
|12
|5
|11
|37
|39
|41
|Fulham
|28
|11
|6
|11
|39
|39
|39
|Chelsea
|28
|10
|8
|10
|29
|30
|38
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|9
|13
|24
|39
|30
|Wolverhampton
|29
|7
|7
|15
|23
|42
|28
|West Ham
|27
|7
|6
|14
|25
|34
|27
|Everton
|29
|6
|9
|14
|23
|41
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|28
|6
|9
|13
|23
|50
|27
|Bournemouth
|28
|7
|6
|15
|27
|55
|27
|Leeds
|28
|6
|8
|14
|36
|48
|26
|Leicester
|28
|7
|4
|17
|39
|49
|25
|Southampton
|29
|6
|5
|18
|23
|47
|23
Saturday, April 1
Man City 4, Liverpool 1
Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1
Arsenal 4, Leeds 1
Brighton 3, Brentford 3
Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1
Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2
Sunday, April 2
West Ham 1, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Man United 0
Monday, April 3
Everton 1, Tottenham 1
Tuesday, April 4
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|38
|24
|12
|2
|74
|29
|84
|Sheffield United
|38
|22
|7
|9
|59
|33
|73
|Middlesbrough
|39
|20
|7
|12
|71
|46
|67
|Luton Town
|39
|18
|13
|8
|48
|35
|67
|Millwall
|39
|17
|10
|12
|48
|40
|61
|Blackburn
|38
|19
|4
|15
|43
|43
|61
|Norwich
|39
|16
|9
|14
|52
|42
|57
|Coventry
|39
|15
|12
|12
|47
|41
|57
|West Brom
|38
|15
|11
|12
|47
|39
|56
|Preston
|39
|15
|11
|13
|37
|44
|56
|Watford
|39
|14
|13
|12
|45
|42
|55
|Sunderland
|39
|14
|12
|13
|53
|46
|54
|Stoke
|39
|14
|9
|16
|52
|45
|51
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|13
|14
|46
|47
|49
|Swansea
|39
|13
|10
|16
|54
|59
|49
|Birmingham
|39
|13
|9
|17
|43
|50
|48
|Hull
|39
|12
|12
|15
|43
|53
|48
|Reading
|39
|13
|7
|19
|41
|59
|46
|QPR
|39
|11
|9
|19
|38
|60
|42
|Rotherham
|38
|9
|14
|15
|41
|51
|41
|Cardiff
|38
|10
|9
|19
|30
|44
|39
|Huddersfield
|39
|10
|9
|20
|36
|55
|39
|Blackpool
|39
|8
|11
|20
|41
|61
|35
|Wigan
|39
|8
|13
|18
|34
|59
|34
Friday, March 31
Burnley 0, Sunderland 0
Saturday, April 1
Luton Town 2, Watford 0
Preston 3, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Reading 1
Cardiff 2, Swansea 3
Coventry 0, Stoke 4
Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 0, Rotherham 0
Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 0, Millwall 0
Wigan 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0
Friday, April 7
Millwall vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. West Brom, 8 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Hull, 12:30 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|23
|11
|5
|67
|31
|80
|Plymouth
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|41
|80
|Ipswich
|38
|22
|12
|4
|74
|31
|78
|Barnsley
|38
|23
|6
|9
|66
|34
|75
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|64
|Peterborough
|39
|20
|4
|15
|65
|47
|64
|Derby
|39
|18
|10
|11
|59
|41
|64
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|8
|13
|53
|38
|62
|Portsmouth
|39
|16
|13
|10
|54
|44
|61
|Shrewsbury
|38
|16
|7
|15
|47
|47
|55
|Exeter
|39
|14
|11
|14
|58
|51
|53
|Charlton
|39
|13
|13
|13
|59
|50
|52
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|12
|14
|13
|43
|41
|50
|Lincoln
|38
|9
|19
|10
|35
|41
|46
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|45
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|9
|18
|34
|49
|45
|Port Vale
|39
|12
|9
|18
|40
|57
|45
|Burton Albion
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|70
|42
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|11
|7
|21
|36
|56
|40
|Oxford United
|38
|9
|11
|18
|39
|49
|38
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|8
|11
|19
|30
|63
|35
|Morecambe
|40
|7
|13
|20
|37
|68
|34
|Cambridge United
|38
|9
|6
|23
|30
|59
|33
|Forest Green
|39
|6
|8
|25
|29
|72
|26
Sunday, March 26
Forest Green 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Tuesday, March 28
Exeter 3, Barnsley 1
Wednesday, March 29
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Saturday, April 1
Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0
Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0
Derby 0, Ipswich 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2
Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0
Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2
Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Friday, April 7
Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 10
Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|38
|22
|11
|5
|50
|25
|77
|Northampton
|39
|19
|13
|7
|53
|34
|70
|Stevenage
|38
|19
|11
|8
|52
|35
|68
|Carlisle
|39
|18
|12
|9
|58
|37
|66
|Stockport County
|39
|18
|10
|11
|52
|33
|64
|Bradford
|38
|17
|13
|8
|48
|34
|64
|Salford
|39
|18
|9
|12
|61
|44
|63
|Mansfield Town
|38
|17
|10
|11
|59
|46
|61
|Barrow
|39
|17
|7
|15
|42
|44
|58
|Sutton United
|39
|15
|12
|12
|41
|41
|57
|Swindon
|38
|13
|12
|13
|50
|45
|51
|Doncaster
|39
|15
|6
|18
|40
|54
|51
|Walsall
|39
|11
|17
|11
|40
|36
|50
|Tranmere
|39
|13
|11
|15
|38
|40
|50
|Grimsby Town
|38
|12
|12
|14
|41
|46
|48
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|11
|13
|16
|41
|46
|46
|Crewe
|38
|10
|15
|13
|36
|47
|45
|Newport County
|38
|10
|14
|14
|38
|43
|44
|Gillingham
|39
|11
|11
|17
|27
|42
|44
|Harrogate Town
|38
|9
|12
|17
|43
|55
|39
|Colchester
|39
|9
|11
|19
|34
|46
|38
|Crawley Town
|39
|9
|10
|20
|43
|64
|37
|Hartlepool
|39
|7
|14
|18
|43
|68
|35
|Rochdale
|39
|7
|8
|24
|34
|59
|29
Tuesday, March 28
Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Walsall 0
Friday, March 31
Stockport County 1, Salford 1
Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1
Saturday, April 1
Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1
Barrow 2, Gillingham 1
Colchester 0, Newport County 0
Doncaster 0, Crewe 2
Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1
Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0
Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1
Northampton 1, Stevenage 1
Walsall 1, Sutton United 1
Friday, April 7
Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Monday, April 10
AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.