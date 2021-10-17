English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Chelsea861116319
Liverpool853022618
Man City852116317
Brighton84318515
Man United8422161014
West Ham8422151014
Everton842213914
Brentford833210712
Wolverhampton84048812
Tottenham740361012
Leicester8323131411
Aston Villa8314121210
Arsenal731351010
Crystal Palace71428117
Southampton81436107
Watford82157157
Leeds81347156
Newcastle70348163
Burnley80355133
Norwich80262162

Saturday, Oct. 16

Watford 0, Liverpool 5

Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton 3

Leicester 4, Man United 2

Man City 2, Burnley 0

Norwich 0, Brighton 0

Southampton 1, Leeds 0

Brentford 0, Chelsea 1

Sunday, Oct. 17

Everton 0, West Ham 1

Newcastle vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Chelsea vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Brentford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth1284020828
West Brom1274121925
Fulham12723271423
Coventry12723181423
Stoke12633161321
Huddersfield12624181420
Reading12615181919
QPR12534232018
Blackburn12453211617
Luton Town12453201617
Bristol City12444141516
Middlesbrough12435131315
Sheffield United12435161715
Millwall12363111315
Blackpool12435121615
Nottingham Forest12426161514
Swansea12354121414
Preston12264121512
Birmingham12336101612
Cardiff12327122211
Hull122378179
Barnsley121567158
Peterborough1222812258
Derby12363783

Friday, Oct. 15

West Brom 1, Birmingham 0

Saturday, Oct. 16

Fulham 4, QPR 1

Blackburn 2, Coventry 2

Bristol City 0, Bournemouth 2

Huddersfield 2, Hull 0

Middlesbrough 2, Peterborough 0

Millwall 0, Luton Town 2

Nottingham Forest 2, Blackpool 1

Preston 0, Derby 0

Reading 1, Barnsley 0

Sheffield United 2, Stoke 1

Sunday, Oct. 17

Swansea 3, Cardiff 0

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

QPR vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Fulham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Barnsley vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth13751221226
Wycombe12822201226
Wigan1181221725
Sunderland11812201225
Rotherham12723201023
Milton Keynes Dons12543211619
Sheffield Wednesday12543131119
Burton Albion13544141619
Oxford United12534181518
Bolton13535202018
Accrington Stanley12516142116
Portsmouth12435151415
Lincoln12435161615
Cheltenham12435122015
Ipswich12354232114
Morecambe12426222114
AFC Wimbledon12354192114
Cambridge United11353161814
Fleetwood Town11344201813
Gillingham13256121911
Shrewsbury13328101811
Charlton1223713209
Crewe121569188
Doncaster112186207

Saturday, Oct. 9

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd

Ipswich 2, Shrewsbury 1

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 1

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Bolton 0

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe 2, Gillingham 0

Friday, Oct. 15

Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2

Saturday, Oct. 16

AFC Wimbledon 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Bolton 0, Wigan 4

Cambridge United 2, Ipswich 2

Cheltenham 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 0, Wycombe 2

Fleetwood Town 3, Crewe 0

Gillingham 1, Sunderland 2

Lincoln 2, Charlton 1

Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3

Rotherham 4, Portsmouth 1

Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green12822221026
Harrogate Town12642231422
Port Vale12633191321
Tranmere126339421
Sutton United11623171120
Swindon12552161020
Leyton Orient12462191118
Northampton12534121118
Exeter12381181217
Bradford12453161317
Hartlepool12525111217
Crawley Town12525141617
Barrow12444161516
Newport County12444151516
Salford12435141215
Bristol Rovers12426141914
Rochdale12345141613
Walsall12345131613
Colchester1134481113
Stevenage12345111813
Oldham1232791611
Mansfield Town12246101710
Carlisle1224691910
Scunthorpe121477257

Saturday, Oct. 9

Forest Green 0, Swindon 2

Barrow 1, Leyton Orient 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Carlisle 0

Harrogate Town 6, Scunthorpe 1

Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0

Newport County 0, Bradford 0

Rochdale 0, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage 2, Exeter 2

Sutton United 4, Port Vale 3

Walsall 2, Salford 1

Hartlepool 2, Northampton 1

Saturday, Oct. 16

Bradford 2, Bristol Rovers 2

Carlisle 0, Tranmere 1

Colchester 1, Harrogate Town 0

Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1

Exeter 2, Newport County 2

Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0

Northampton 2, Mansfield Town 0

Oldham 3, Stevenage 0

Port Vale 3, Barrow 1

Scunthorpe 0, Forest Green 2

Swindon 2, Rochdale 2

Salford 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Barrow vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bristol Rovers vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Colchester vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you