English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Man City302343701873
Liverpool302262772072
Chelsea301884642362
Tottenham3017310523754
Arsenal3017310453654
West Ham3115610514051
Man United311498494251
Wolverhampton3215413332849
Crystal Palace308139423837
Leicester2810711434737
Brighton3181310283737
Aston Villa3011316424236
Southampton3181211375236
Newcastle3181013345434
Brentford319616374833
Leeds328915386833
Everton308418335228
Burnley2941213254224
Watford316421296022
Norwich304620186318

Saturday, April 2

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Brighton 0, Norwich 0

Burnley 0, Man City 2

Chelsea 1, Brentford 4

Leeds 1, Southampton 1

Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1

Man United 1, Leicester 1

Sunday, April 3

West Ham 2, Everton 1

Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1

Monday, April 4

Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0

Wednesday, April 6

Burnley 3, Everton 2

Friday, April 8

Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0

Saturday, April 9

Everton 1, Man United 0

Arsenal 1, Brighton 2

Southampton 0, Chelsea 6

Watford 0, Leeds 3

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 16

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 17

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.

West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.

Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Fulham392586933283
Bournemouth3921108623573
Nottingham Forest39191010613667
Huddersfield40181210524366
Luton Town40181111594565
Sheffield United41181112534165
Blackburn41171212524263
Middlesbrough4018814524262
Millwall41161312454061
QPR4117816555359
West Brom41151214454057
Preston41141512434657
Swansea4016915485357
Coventry40151114515056
Stoke41151016534755
Blackpool40141115444753
Cardiff4014719476149
Birmingham41111218436045
Bristol City4112920527345
Hull4112821344544
Reading4112722487737
Barnsley4061123305929
Derby41121316404728
Peterborough4161025348228

Friday, April 1

Hull 0, Huddersfield 1

Saturday, April 2

Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4

Barnsley 1, Reading 1

Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2

Cardiff 0, Swansea 4

Coventry 2, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Preston 0

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4

QPR 0, Fulham 2

Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday, April 3

Birmingham 1, West Brom 0

Tuesday, April 5

Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1

Preston 1, Blackpool 0

Millwall 0, Swansea 1

Sheffield United 1, QPR 0

Reading 2, Stoke 1

Wednesday, April 6

Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0

West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0

Saturday, April 9

Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0

Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1

Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1

Millwall 4, Barnsley 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0

Preston 2, QPR 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 2

Swansea 2, Derby 1

West Brom 1, Stoke 3

Sunday, April 10

Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 11

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.

Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Wigan402686733686
Milton Keynes Dons4224117694083
Rotherham402488642680
Plymouth4223910674078
Sheffield Wednesday4120138674473
Sunderland41211010694973
Wycombe4220139694973
Oxford United4220913765469
Ipswich42171411604265
Bolton42171015635261
Portsmouth40161212544160
Cheltenham42131514617154
Cambridge United42141216516454
Accrington Stanley4215918547354
Charlton4215819495253
Shrewsbury42121317424049
Burton Albion4113919486348
Lincoln42121020475746
Fleetwood Town4181419557138
Morecambe4291122538238
Gillingham4281420326238
AFC Wimbledon4261719436635
Doncaster429627307633
Crewe426729327825

Saturday, April 2

Wigan 1, Bolton 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4

Charlton 1, Lincoln 2

Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3

Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0

Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0

Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0

Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, April 5

Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4

Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1

Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1

Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1

Saturday, April 9

AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0

Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1

Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0

Doncaster 2, Crewe 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1

Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2

Rotherham 0, Charlton 1

Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1

Lincoln 1, Wigan 3

Tuesday, April 12

Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 15

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 16

Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green4022135693379
Exeter4020146583674
Port Vale4120129633972
Mansfield Town4020911574469
Northampton41191012473467
Bristol Rovers41191012564567
Newport County41181211635066
Salford41181112523665
Tranmere41181112473765
Sutton United40181012594664
Swindon40171112624962
Crawley Town4015916505554
Hartlepool41141116425553
Leyton Orient41111614534149
Bradford41111515444948
Rochdale41101714445147
Harrogate Town41121118576547
Walsall41121118425447
Carlisle41121118365547
Colchester41111218395545
Barrow4081319344837
Oldham4191022426437
Stevenage4081319366137
Scunthorpe4141225267624

Saturday, April 2

Barrow 1, Port Vale 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0

Newport County 0, Exeter 1

Rochdale 0, Swindon 0

Stevenage 0, Oldham 1

Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2

Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 0, Salford 2

Tuesday, April 5

Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 0

Salford 0, Port Vale 1

Saturday, April 9

Carlisle 0, Exeter 1

Colchester 0, Stevenage 2

Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0

Northampton 0, Bradford 0

Port Vale 3, Oldham 2

Rochdale 1, Walsall 0

Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0

Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4

Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0

Swindon 0, Newport County 1

Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1

Friday, April 15

Exeter vs. Colchester, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 18

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you