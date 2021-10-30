English Premier League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Chelsea1081126325
Liverpool1064029822
Man City1062220620
West Ham9522161017
Arsenal10523121317
Brighton10442111116
Tottenham950491315
Man United9423161514
Everton9423151414
Leicester10424151714
Wolverhampton94149913
Brentford10334121212
Crystal Palace10262131412
Southampton1025391211
Aston Villa9315131510
Watford10316121810
Burnley1014510167
Leeds91448167
Newcastle1004611234
Norwich90272232

Friday, Oct. 22

Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Oct. 23

Chelsea 7, Norwich 0

Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1

Everton 2, Watford 5

Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1

Southampton 2, Burnley 2

Brighton 1, Man City 4

Sunday, Oct. 24

Brentford 1, Leicester 2

West Ham 1, Tottenham 0

Man United 0, Liverpool 5

Saturday, Oct. 30

Leicester 0, Arsenal 2

Burnley 3, Brentford 1

Liverpool 2, Brighton 2

Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3

Watford 0, Southampton 1

Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Norwich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.

Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bournemouth14104024834
Fulham151023361432
West Brom15843251428
Coventry15834211727
Huddersfield15735191724
Blackpool15735181824
Blackburn15654251823
QPR15645262322
Stoke15645201922
Luton Town15564232021
Middlesbrough15636171521
Millwall15564151621
Swansea15555181720
Birmingham15546141719
Reading14617202419
Bristol City15546172119
Sheffield United15537202218
Nottingham Forest15537192118
Preston15465161818
Peterborough15429163014
Cardiff15339152912
Hull1523109219
Barnsley1515910228
Derby1538411135

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2

Birmingham 2, Swansea 1

Blackburn 2, Reading 0

Blackpool 2, Preston 0

Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0

Coventry 1, Derby 1

Luton Town 1, Hull 0

Millwall 2, Stoke 1

Peterborough 2, QPR 1

West Brom 3, Bristol City 0

Sunday, Oct. 24

Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3

Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4

Friday, Oct. 29

QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Saturday, Oct. 30

Fulham 3, West Brom 0

Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1

Derby 1, Blackburn 2

Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0

Hull 0, Coventry 1

Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2

Preston 2, Luton Town 0

Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1

Stoke 3, Cardiff 3

Swansea 3, Peterborough 0

Reading vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.

Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.

Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.

Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.

Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.

England League One

GPWDLGFGAPts
Plymouth16961281433
Wigan151014271131
Wycombe15942251631
Rotherham15933281130
Sunderland14914251828
Oxford United15834261727
Milton Keynes Dons15744272125
Sheffield Wednesday15573171522
Burton Albion16646162122
Accrington Stanley15636192521
Ipswich15555302420
Lincoln16556202020
Portsmouth15546182019
Bolton16547222619
Cambridge United15474202419
Cheltenham15546192619
AFC Wimbledon15456202417
Gillingham16376152116
Morecambe15438252815
Charlton15438202315
Shrewsbury16439152215
Fleetwood Town14356242414
Doncaster153210102811
Crewe1515911288

Saturday, Oct. 23

AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2

Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2

Bolton 2, Gillingham 2

Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3

Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2

Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3

Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1

Sunderland 0, Charlton 1

Wycombe 2, Crewe 1

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1

Wigan 1, Lincoln 2

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 4, Doncaster 0

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4

Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1

Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1

Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1

Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0

Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1

Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.

England League Two

GPWDLGFGAPts
Forest Green15942271331
Port Vale15843271528
Northampton15834201127
Exeter15681251526
Swindon15753221526
Leyton Orient15582251223
Harrogate Town15654272023
Newport County15654251823
Sutton United15726231823
Hartlepool15726172023
Tranmere15645111022
Bradford15564211821
Rochdale15555191920
Walsall15555191920
Barrow15465202018
Bristol Rovers15537172318
Colchester15456121917
Crawley Town15528172517
Salford15447161716
Mansfield Town15357142014
Stevenage15357112614
Oldham15339112212
Carlisle15267112412
Scunthorpe15258112911

Saturday, Oct. 23

Bristol Rovers 1, Newport County 3

Carlisle 0, Oldham 0

Exeter 2, Mansfield Town 1

Forest Green 3, Salford 1

Port Vale 3, Colchester 0

Rochdale 3, Sutton United 2

Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 1

Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 0

Swindon 1, Bradford 3

Tranmere 0, Northampton 2

Walsall 2, Barrow 2

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 2

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Colchester 1, Sutton United 3

Saturday, Oct. 30

Northampton 3, Carlisle 0

Bradford 1, Forest Green 1

Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1

Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4

Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1

Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0

Newport County 5, Stevenage 0

Oldham 1, Swindon 3

Salford 1, Exeter 2

Sutton United 0, Walsall 1

Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0

Barrow 1, Rochdale 2

Friday, Nov. 12

Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

