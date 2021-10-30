English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|10
|8
|1
|1
|26
|3
|25
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|4
|0
|29
|8
|22
|Man City
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|6
|20
|West Ham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|10
|17
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12
|13
|17
|Brighton
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11
|11
|16
|Tottenham
|9
|5
|0
|4
|9
|13
|15
|Man United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|15
|14
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Leicester
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15
|17
|14
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|13
|Brentford
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12
|12
|12
|Crystal Palace
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13
|14
|12
|Southampton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|9
|12
|11
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|10
|Watford
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|18
|10
|Burnley
|10
|1
|4
|5
|10
|16
|7
|Leeds
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|16
|7
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|4
|6
|11
|23
|4
|Norwich
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|23
|2
Friday, Oct. 22
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1
Saturday, Oct. 23
Chelsea 7, Norwich 0
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1
Everton 2, Watford 5
Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Burnley 2
Brighton 1, Man City 4
Sunday, Oct. 24
Brentford 1, Leicester 2
West Ham 1, Tottenham 0
Man United 0, Liverpool 5
Saturday, Oct. 30
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Norwich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|14
|10
|4
|0
|24
|8
|34
|Fulham
|15
|10
|2
|3
|36
|14
|32
|West Brom
|15
|8
|4
|3
|25
|14
|28
|Coventry
|15
|8
|3
|4
|21
|17
|27
|Huddersfield
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|24
|Blackpool
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|18
|24
|Blackburn
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|QPR
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|23
|22
|Stoke
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|19
|22
|Luton Town
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23
|20
|21
|Middlesbrough
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|15
|21
|Millwall
|15
|5
|6
|4
|15
|16
|21
|Swansea
|15
|5
|5
|5
|18
|17
|20
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|14
|17
|19
|Reading
|14
|6
|1
|7
|20
|24
|19
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|21
|19
|Sheffield United
|15
|5
|3
|7
|20
|22
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|21
|18
|Preston
|15
|4
|6
|5
|16
|18
|18
|Peterborough
|15
|4
|2
|9
|16
|30
|14
|Cardiff
|15
|3
|3
|9
|15
|29
|12
|Hull
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|21
|9
|Barnsley
|15
|1
|5
|9
|10
|22
|8
|Derby
|15
|3
|8
|4
|11
|13
|5
Saturday, Oct. 23
Cardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 2, Swansea 1
Blackburn 2, Reading 0
Blackpool 2, Preston 0
Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 1, Derby 1
Luton Town 1, Hull 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 1
Peterborough 2, QPR 1
West Brom 3, Bristol City 0
Sunday, Oct. 24
Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3
Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4
Friday, Oct. 29
QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Saturday, Oct. 30
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|16
|9
|6
|1
|28
|14
|33
|Wigan
|15
|10
|1
|4
|27
|11
|31
|Wycombe
|15
|9
|4
|2
|25
|16
|31
|Rotherham
|15
|9
|3
|3
|28
|11
|30
|Sunderland
|14
|9
|1
|4
|25
|18
|28
|Oxford United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|17
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|15
|5
|7
|3
|17
|15
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|25
|21
|Ipswich
|15
|5
|5
|5
|30
|24
|20
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Portsmouth
|15
|5
|4
|6
|18
|20
|19
|Bolton
|16
|5
|4
|7
|22
|26
|19
|Cambridge United
|15
|4
|7
|4
|20
|24
|19
|Cheltenham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|19
|26
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Gillingham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|15
|21
|16
|Morecambe
|15
|4
|3
|8
|25
|28
|15
|Charlton
|15
|4
|3
|8
|20
|23
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|3
|5
|6
|24
|24
|14
|Doncaster
|15
|3
|2
|10
|10
|28
|11
|Crewe
|15
|1
|5
|9
|11
|28
|8
Saturday, Oct. 23
AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2
Bolton 2, Gillingham 2
Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3
Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 0, Charlton 1
Wycombe 2, Crewe 1
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1
Wigan 1, Lincoln 2
Saturday, Oct. 30
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|15
|28
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|27
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|23
|Harrogate Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|23
|Newport County
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|23
|Hartlepool
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|20
|23
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|22
|Bradford
|15
|5
|6
|4
|21
|18
|21
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Barrow
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|16
|Mansfield Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|14
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|14
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Carlisle
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|24
|12
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|11
Saturday, Oct. 23
Bristol Rovers 1, Newport County 3
Carlisle 0, Oldham 0
Exeter 2, Mansfield Town 1
Forest Green 3, Salford 1
Port Vale 3, Colchester 0
Rochdale 3, Sutton United 2
Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 0
Swindon 1, Bradford 3
Tranmere 0, Northampton 2
Walsall 2, Barrow 2
Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 2
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Colchester 1, Sutton United 3
Saturday, Oct. 30
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Friday, Nov. 12
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.